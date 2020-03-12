KEARNEY — Mystery, crime, nursery rhymes and puns.
These elements of “Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit” combine to make a fun, entertaining and educational theater experience for children. Director Stacey Wood describes the show as “theater for kids by kids.”
“The show follows Detective Green and Punnish Sir as they investigate the crime of Humpty Dumpty,” Wood said. “The show opens at the crime scene of the wall and Humpty has fallen and they are trying to solve the mystery.”
With a cast of 36 performers and four crew members, this tongue-in-cheek show, written by Jane Jeffries and Jim Jeffries, satirizes almost every nursery rhyme possible — with a bucket load of puns.
“Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit,” presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre and directed by Wood and Lisa Hajda, opens at 7 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre. Tickets are $8 per person.
With so many performers on stage, Wood tries to remain conscious of the sight lines in the theater.
“Every seat in the theater sees something and there’s not a wall of people blocking the view,” she said. “For the kids, we start each rehearsal with a theater warm-up to get them focused on what we’re doing. We also end the rehearsals with a theater game so they can work on their theater skills in a less formal setting.”
Even children with smaller roles can participate and learn something from each rehearsal.
“They’re still learning a lot about the theater and how it works, especially the younger performers,” Wood noted. “They learn a lot by watching the older performers go through the process, seeing how it works from both perspectives.”
The actors also get an opportunity to meet children with similar interests.
“It brings kids from all over the surrounding areas together,” Wood said. “We have people represented from Horizon, Sunrise and Kearney Catholic middle schools; from all of the elementary schools in Kearney and then from several outlying schools like Minden and Overton. It brings kids together who might not otherwise have an opportunity to meet and know each other. Going through the process of a play is always a bonding experience.”
Wood enjoys watching the friendships form between children who don’t go to school together, as well as older and younger children.
“Some of the younger kids get adopted by the older ones, showing them around and telling them what needs to happen next,” she said.
A production like “Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit” draws an audience from the community as well as family members and friends. Wood also understands that the show can serve as a good introduction to the joy of live theater for children.
“Adults will get some of the puns in the show that younger kids won’t,” she said. “There’s physical comedy that will be enjoyed by all ages. Anyone can come and enjoy this show. And this is a great way for kids to see what theater is. It’s a great connection that, hey, those are kids that maybe I know and if they can do it, maybe I can do it, too.”
For Wood, working with the children in the cast and the crew has been rewarding.
“It is so wonderful to see the energy, the joy and all the ideas they bring to the show,” she said.