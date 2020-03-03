HOLDREGE — Le Cirque Esprit incorporates a unique blend of virtuosity and athleticism — along with live music by the alt-classical group Cordis — to tell a family-friendly story called “Spirit of the Machine.”
Featuring performers from the Boston Circus Guild, the show weaves together stories, music and circus arts in a production that fills the stage with compelling sights and sounds.
Le Cirque Esprit will stop in central Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday at The Tassel Performing Arts Center at 1324 Tilden St., in Holdrege. Tickets are available by calling 308-995-2717 or visiting The Tassel’s website at thetassel.org.
The show features breathtaking acrobatics and aerial acts, paired with classic steampunk-era circus artistry such as juggling and wheel acts.
Cordis, from the Latin word meaning “heart,” specializes in creating music from traditional, ethnic and custom-made instruments — even at times using items such as a typewriter or comb to make unique sounds. The classically trained members of the ensemble have developed a cerebral sound, sometimes bordering on a gritty, rock/punk aesthetic.
“Spirit of the Machine” delivers 90 minutes of family-friendly entertainment.
Major sponsors for the show include BD, the Future Fund at PCCF, the John L. Titus Fund for Live Theatre, Great Western Bank and the Nebraska Arts Council and Cultural Endowment.