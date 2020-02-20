KEARNEY — “Little Women” progresses with small steps, each scene revealing more details about the characters in this musical based on the book of the same title by Louise May Alcott.
The story, set during the Civil War, follows the four March sisters as they find their way in the world. Struggling against social norms — and even, sometimes, themselves — they represent rebellion, romance, self-expression and the conflict to conform or to strive for something different.
Bringing a story as long as “Little Women” to the stage requires a great deal of cutting. The musical — with book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howland — compresses the story to a neat two hours, plus, by telling certain aspects of the plot through music.
The current production at Kearney Community Theatre accomplishes the task of telling the story with grace, beauty, passion and performers who bring the characters alive. The show opens today at 7:30 p.m. and continues through March 1. Tickets are $18.
While the plot follows a modest arc, the characters drive the story. As they develop their own personalities, the audience learns how the girls, during their late teen years and early adulthood, must confront the stress that life puts on their bonds of sisterhood. The unraveling of their relationships tells the story in this production.
Director David Rozema designed a show that sweeps the audience along. The flexible and beautiful set, complete with a spiral staircase and a balcony, quickly transforms into different settings. While every show needs costumes, the dresses in “Little Women” are stunning. The apparel helps set the mood for the scenes where Meg and Jo plan to attend a gala ball, as well as create a mood in each scene.
Beyond the external aspects of the production, the cast and crew of “Little Women” elevate the show to a place where the audience can believe in the characters and the story.
Laura Rozema, as Jo, creates a rebel who wants to lead a creative life. After the umpteenth reminder that a woman should desire to merely serve her husband, Jo said, “I’ve got a fire in me. We live for what’s inside ourselves.” Laura knows how to command attention during her pivotal scenes and also how to share the spotlight when other characters reveal their stories.
Watch for Stella Klingelhoefer as Amy, an impetuous teen who wants nothing more than an invitation to the ball — and to the world of her older sisters. Mary Lanka as Beth and Emily Saadi as Meg round out the sisters, giving each character a full personality.
Annie Hooton plays the mother of the girls, Marmee, with a quiet determination that leads the family and the ensemble. She works with a script that sometimes sounds melodramatic in places, but Hooton knows how to give those scenes a certain lift beyond the 19th century limitations.
Other strong cast members include Josh Stoiber as Mr. John Brooke. Listen for his beautiful voice when he sings with Saadi in the song, “More Than I Am.” Steven Boldt, as Laurie, also adds a great deal to the production. His singing voice rings with vulnerability and honesty.
As Aunt March, Trieste Wortman-Fury brings a stern quality that sets most of the characters trembling — except for Jo who finally stands up to the tyrant of the family.
With appealing songs, a fantastic set, impeccable costumes and a strong cast, “Little Women” succeeds on many levels. It tells the story of the March girls in a different way than the novel or the recent film. The strength of the production comes from the growth of the characters, through their actions and music, as they react to the events of their lives.