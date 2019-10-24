KEARNEY — The 2019-20 theater season will feature a variety of comedies, dramas and musicals in central Nebraska. Productions include community members as well as students and professionals.
- Nov. 8-10 — “Giants in the Sky,” with music & lyrics by Denver Casado, book & lyrics by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre. Giants who live above the clouds take care of keeping the sky beautiful. One giant longs to find out what life is like on the surface of the world. She steals a key to a beanstalk and an adventure begins.
- Nov. 20-24 — “I Love You Because,” by Joshua Salzman and Ryan Cunningham, presented by University Theatre at Kearney. The musical, based on Jane Austin’s novel, “Pride and Prejudice,” details the coupling — and uncoupling — of young adults in present-day New York.
- Dec. 5-15 — “A Christmas Carol … More or Less,” by Stefano LoVerso and Mary Irey, presented by Kearney Community Theatre. A sudden snowstorm causes the cast of the Dickens’ classic to miss the performance. The married couple who run the small theater decide that the show must go on. They tackle the production by performing the show with just two people.
- Dec. 19-22 — “Elf The Musical,” presented by Crane River Theater. Buddy, a human who ends up at Santa’s workshop, is clearly not an elf. He returns to New York City to help the people find the true meaning of Christmas.
- Feb. 20-March 1 — “Little Women,” by Kim Oler, Alison Hubbard and Sean Hartley, presented by Kearney Community Theatre. The musical, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, brings the beloved characters to life during the 1860s in Massachusetts.
- March 11-15 — “Marat Sade,” by Peter Weiss, translated by Geoffrey Skelton, presented by University Theatre at Kearney. Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton present a story set on the day after the French Revolution, July 13, 1808. The award-winning play examines the conflict between the new political order and the insanity of the times.
- April 23-May 3 — “Deathtrap,” by Ira Levin, presented by Kearney Community Theatre. An unknown playwright submits a script to an award-winning Broadway author for comment. The well-known writer plans to steal the script until the other playwright shows up to discuss the idea.
- April 22-26 — “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, presented by University Theatre at Kearney. The story follows Henrietta Leavitt, who began working at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s. The play explores a woman’s place in the society during a time of great scientific discoveries.
- July 16-Aug. 2 — “Matilda The Musical,” by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin, based on the novel by Roald Dahl, presented by Kearney Community Theatre. A little girl with unloving parents moves in with her school teacher and tries to make her way in the world, regardless of the plans of the school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.
For more information call or visit:
Crane River Theatre — 308-627-5796; CraneRiverTheater.org
Kearney Community Theatre — 83 Plaza Blvd. 234-1529; KearneyCommunityTheatre.com
University Theatre at Kearney — Fine Arts Building at 2506 12th Ave., on University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, 865-8417; Unk.edu
