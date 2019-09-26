MINDEN — Written and designed as a staged reading, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron allows the cast to concentrate on the ideas of production.
“This play really becomes about what the actors do with their characters, their vocal deliveries and their reactions to each other,” said Jamie Ulmer, managing artistic director of Beatrice Community Players. “It strips away the spectacle, which is a really important thing for a story like this. It makes the audience listen to all the words.”
“Love, Loss and What I Wore” covers all aspects of a woman’s life as seen through the perspective of the clothes that women wear, Ulmer explained.
“The series of short scenes and monologues range from hilarious stories about purses to personal and poignant stories including one that deals with surviving breast cancer,” he said. “But you don’t have to be a woman to enjoy this show. This is a show that audiences of all ages and genders have been responding really well to.”
Central Nebraska audiences can see the show, presented by the Beatrice Community Players, during a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $16.
“One of the great things about this piece is that it was originally written to be a staged reading,” Ulmer said. “It allows us to easily take the show on the road. You’re not missing anything by not having a set or not having elaborate costume changes. It is written to be six women sitting on stools with music stands. That’s what the playwrights intended.”
Based on the book of the same name, published in 1995 and written by Ilene Beckerman, the play addresses issues that relate to clothing. One monologue highlights prom dresses and in another, a character talks about eliminating her miniskirts from her wardrobe after a sexual attack.
Ulmer directs a robust community theater of Beatrice. This season includes nine full length plays.
“Beatrice has always have a very, very active community theater,” he said. “We are in our 43rd season. From the beginning of this organization, they had a focus on producing both high quality work and work that pushes the community to expect — and do more — than a usual community theater.”
In addition to the nine full length show, Beatrice Community Players also produces shows for touring.
“We also have a series called ‘One Night Only,’ which is our special event series where we bring in outside events,” Ulmer said. “We have a pretty active and dynamic organization. Last week we closed ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and last night we had a performance of ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore.’ In three weeks we open a play called ‘Ripcord.’”
While entertainment choices have never been larger, Ulmer understands the power of theater.
“It’s one of the few ways, in our world today, that we have a shared experience with other live people right there in real time,” he said. “There are moments that will never exist again. Once it happens, you can never re-watch it, you can’t re-wind it to see your favorite part again. It’s there, it happened and the moment is passed.”
Ulmer sees the magic of that moment as something that becomes more powerful when it is shared.
“You can go the same show the next night and it’s not going to be the same because of the audience and the performance,” he said. “That’s one of the things that makes theater stand out from laying on your couch and watching Netflix.”
