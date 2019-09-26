KEARNEY — Bets Lundeen primarily paints. When a project like creating sculptures for The Cloisters on the Platte, she works with her other family members to make sculpture.
Movement, detail, atmosphere, storytelling — all of these aspects help make the artwork successful.
“You want the movement, but when you create a piece of art, you’re trying to tell a story, no matter what,” Bets said during an artist’s reception at the Museum of Nebraska Art. “As far as working on the Cloisters, I will give a lot of credit to George for putting a sense of movement in the work. When you go to the Cloisters and see the work, you will feel the wind blowing. That is the mood we wanted.”
The Lundeen family — George, Mark, Bets, Cammie, Ann LaRose and Joey Bainer — came together to create life-sized bronzes for The Cloisters on the Platte, representing the Stations of the Cross. Highlights of that work can be seen in an exhibit, “The Lundeens: A Divine Collaboration,” continuing on display through Feb. 2 at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave. Admission to the museum is free.
“We wanted to create artwork that helped people feel like they were there at the crucifixion of Jesus,” Bets said. “That was the purpose of our part of creating the Stations of the Cross. Being larger than life, when you go to the spot and see the artwork, you will have the sense that you were being in the presence of this horrific thing that is happening.”
The Lundeen family grew up in central Nebraska. George attended Kearney State College where he studied art.
He recalled a story from his childhood: “When I was in third grade I had a friend of mine who was terrific with a pencil. I was watching him draw one day and I asked him what kind of pencil he had. He said he was using a 3D Venus. So I went out to the five-and-dime store and bought a box of them for 15 cents.”
