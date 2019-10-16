KEARNEY — Violinist Lindsay Deustch found the cold quiet of the traditional concert hall wasn’t for her at the first huge outdoor concert where she soloed for Yanni.
“When the audience sees us walk out on stage with violin and cello and piano, they are quite possibly expecting one thing and getting quite another. That positive response and surprise from the audience is why we are here,“ Deutsch said while on a 60-city tour with her group Take3.
“We have all been completely classically trained and after graduating realized something very important, that only 2 percent of the population would pay to see a classical music concert,” Deutsch said. “I decided the best way to make a living was to combine classical and popular music. Take3 plays a lot of mash-ups that are basically pop songs that have little portions of classical themes in them, and people are loving it.”
She said when her first performance with Yanni began in 2018 in Saudi Arabia, as she was introduced, the in-ear monitors she was using for the first time were suddenly overwhelmed with a strange loud sound. She was trying to figure out how to perform without them when she realized it was the audience screaming and applauding for her.
“I had never experienced anything like that at a classical performance. That was the moment I knew I was on the right path because I loved the immediacy of the response from the crowd. Now I just live off of that feeling, and I get that feeling with Take3,” she said.
“We use backtracks so we don’t have a live band on stage. We add a whole percussion section and a lot of electronic sounds that are infused with the music,” Deutsch said. “It’s going to sound like a pop concert and present like a rock concert. We move all over the stage and jam with each other.”
Central Nebraska audiences can experience the music of Take3 when the group performs 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney. Group founder, Deutsch will be joined on stage by Wendy Prober on piano and Leah Metzleron on cello. The concert is presented by the Kearney Concert Association. Admission is by season ticket.
“This is not a classical concert. This is a pop concert. They should expect a lot of noise and to cheer and to recognize every piece we are playing,” Deutsch said.
