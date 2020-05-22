KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center is postponing performances that initially were rescheduled to June.
The Lettermen concerts, which were rescheduled for June 17, now are postponed until Oct. 7 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Current tickets will be honored for the Oct. 7 performances.
Additional rescheduled performances include:
- Stunt Dog Experience, scheduled for April 7, has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18;
- Classic Nashville Live, originally scheduled for April 21, is postponed to Oct. 23;
- The Bar J Wranglers concert rescheduled from March 27 to May 8 now has been postponed to Oct. 2. Any current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Tickets for rescheduled performances are on sale at merrymancenter.org.
If unable to attend any of these rescheduled events, contact the box office at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com or call 308-698-8297. The Merryman box office temporarily is closed to the public.