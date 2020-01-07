KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art is offering Untutored Life Drawing Classes for adults.
This class offers access to experienced models in a relaxed atmosphere. No instruction is offered at these sessions, which are aimed at anyone who wishes to develop his or her drawing skills. Poses are timed and moderated. Easels and drawing boards are provided. Participants should bring their own paper and drawing supplies.
Sessions take place 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and are:
Session 1: Jan. 18, 25
Session 2: Feb. 8, 15
Session 3: March 14, 21
Session 4: April 4, 11
The classes are for ages 18 and older. Cost is $24 for each two-class session for MONA members and $30 for nonmembers. Register by the Friday before the session starts. Full payment is due in advance to pay for the model. For more information, call the museum at 308-865-8559.
