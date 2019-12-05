KEARNEY — Art illustrator Joyce Ballantyne created her iconic image in 1959: an advertisement for Coppertone featuring a puppy tugging at the swimsuit of a young girl, exposing her tan line.
Born in 1918 in Norfolk and raised in Omaha, Ballantyne’s artistic endeavors ranged from creating calendar pin-up images and illustrations for “Sports Afield” magazine for nearly 20 years to painting murals in local theaters. Her career spanned six decades.
The Museum of Nebraska Art presents “Spotlight On: Joyce Ballantyne,” an exhibit featuring examples of the Nebraska artist’s work, on display through Feb. 16.
During the Depression, Ballantyne sold paper dolls for a buck apiece. She habitually entered art contests, winning a scholarship to Disney’s School for Animation in California. When the Disney representative called and heard her girlish, teenage voice over the phone, he rescinded the scholarship and told Ballantyne that investing in a woman was a poor idea.
Ballantyne studied art at the University of Omaha.
At age 23, Ballantyne married Eddie Augustini, an artist whom she later divorced. They moved to Chicago where she studied commercial art for two years at the American Academy of Art. She joined Kling Studios, which had been founded in 1934 and was one of the most prestigious illustration art firms in the United States. She also painted road maps for Rand McNally and spent 10 years working for the Stevens/Gross Studio.
Ballantyne often used herself as a model in her pinup art. That girl in the Coppertone ad was Ballantyne’s daughter.
The artist was influenced and then touted by Chicago illustrator Haddon Sundblom, known as the Coca-Cola Santa painter. She also knew the noted pin-up illustrator Gil Elvgren. Elvgren recommended Ballantyne to Brown and Bigelow Calendar Company, based in St. Paul, Minn., which marketed her work, including a novelty-fold direct mail pin-up brochure and a 12-page “Artist Sketch Pad” calendar.
Ballantyne often discounted her most well-known image, the girl from the Coppertone ad. She dismissed it by saying, “Big deal, it’s only baby art. I didn’t feel there was anything special about that ad. Just a piece I was commissioned to do and nothing more.”
