KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art announced the schedule for MONA’s Not Just A Book Club through January.
Readers interested in Nebraska subjects and Nebraska authors may join the club at any time.
The schedule includes:
- Tuesday: “The Village Naturalist” by biologist Mark M. Peyton, who will discuss his book in person.
- Oct. 1: "Renoir’s Dancer: The Secret Life of Suzanne Valadon" by Catherine Hewitt.
- Nov. 5: “A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor” by Joe Starita.
- Dec. 3: “Still Lives: A Novel” by Maria Hummel.
- Jan. 7: “Landline: A Novel” by former Omaha World-Herald columnist Rainbow Rowell.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at the Gary E. Zaruba Library & Research Center at the Museum of Nebraska Art at 2401 Central Ave. Admission is free. For more information call MONA at 308-865-8559.