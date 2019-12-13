KEARNEY — Jerald Fox and Karen Park will present “Christmas Cookies Around the World” at The Museum of Nebraska Art’s MONA Showcase for December. It will be presented 7-8 p.m. Thursday at MONA, 2401 Central Ave.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney Flute Choir will play seasonal music. Light refreshments will be served.
The free program is open to the public. For more information, call the museum at 308-865-8559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.