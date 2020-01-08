KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art will present a Collection Connection program, Molly Anderson: On-Edge Felt Revival, at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at MONA, 2401 Central Ave.
Four years ago, fiber artist Anderson, primarily known for her hand-quilted textiles, was inspired by the iconic on-edge felt mosaics in MONA’s permanent collection by Jean Louise Berg Thiessen (1876-1960.) These became the inspiration for her need for change.
Anderson will discuss the on-edge felt mosaic technique and how she has adapted it to her style of making and creating wool mosaics. She also will demonstrate her technique and show samples of wool and works in progress.
Anderson has a degree in art education from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan. She was introduced to quilt making in 1988 by her mother and grandmother. Anderson’s work is exhibited and collected nationally. MONA has two “quilts” in the permanent collection.
The presentation is in conjunction with Threaded, which runs through Feb. 9.
MONA’s 2020 Collection Connection commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
MONA’s presentations will focus primarily on the work of regional women artists, past and present. These free presentations are open to all.
