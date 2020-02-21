HEARTWELL — Sparks fly when Sally Jurgensmier gets in the zone with her work on a family farm south of Heartwell that was first home for her great-great-grandparents.
The sparks mean the metal sculpture artist is hard at work on a new piece in the farm’s shop across the farmyard from a gallery filled with unique artworks of shapes and sizes.
“What I truly strive for is to get lost in the piece and when you’re truly lost in the piece, time is irrelevant,” said Jurgensmier, who has been making art full time since 2006.
“I consider myself an artistic welder,” she said. “I’m not certified, but the more I do it (welding), the better I get.”
There have been a few times during harvest season when her farm tenants have asked her to stay late, in case they needed an emergency repair. So far, her welding skills only have been valuable for turning metal bits, pieces and parts into art.
Early art start
Jurgensmier’s interest in art and old items started in childhood. Her late mother was an antiques dealer in the 1980s.
“I learned at a young age that if I wanted time with my mom, I had to like antiques,” Jurgensmier said.
Meanwhile at home and school, she always was doing something with her hands. Several teachers gave her individual projects to do.
“To this day, I like to work alone. I don’t mind living alone. I don’t mind working alone,” she added.
In elementary school in Heartwell, she looked forward to visits from Jerry Gronewold from Educational Service Unit 11, who would bring her art projects.
“The day Mr. Jerry would come to the Heartwell school was the best day,” Jurgensmier recalled.
Other teachers, including Sandy (Ehlers) Wendell, also influenced her art interest.
“I just did all kinds of art classes (at Minden High School), every one you could take,” Jurgensmier said.
She also took special art classes from Molly Anderson, a fiber artist from Minden.
Jurgensmier wanted to focus on interior design at Hastings College, but there was only an internship program. She took her first sculpture class during her junior year and was hooked, especially when she first worked with metal.
“My dad was a tinkerer,” Jurgensmier said, when it came to making repairs on the farm. “So I did not learn to weld from my dad. When I told him I was a welder, he just shook his head.”
It also surprised her.
“It was out of character for me because it was dirty and I never liked to be dirty,” she said. “It doesn’t bother me now.”
Jurgensmier liked the idea of taking something utilitarian and making art. She focused on making sculptures in college and people often asked, “What’s it good for?” Jurgensmier replied that a piece can be just art.
“Functional things do sell better, but that’s not always the goal,” she added.
Her raw materials come from many sources. She’ll work through junk piles to find used-hard parts.
“I have quite a nice collection of irregular things, but something unique or with a pattern is fun to find,” Jurgensmier said.
“Minden has some good machine shops and tool-and-die businesses that let me buy scraps,” she added, admitting that some junkyard pieces come her way because of her reputation as an artist. “Some people will bring me a bucket of junk.”
Last year she got materials from Minden’s Stadler Implement, which changed hands and had to liquidateits inventory. Also, Jurgensmier said, she uses new steel that was the wrong size, gauge or otherwise didn’t meet a manufacturer’s specifications.
Storytime art
Jurgensmier’s design ideas are her own.
“It’s just in this crazy head of mine. I won’t live long enough to work out all the ideas in my brain,” she said. “A lot of times I will use sculpture to work out an emotion or distress ... figure out how to respond in a positive way.”
Creating art is “kind of like a story,” she added.
“My beginning might just be an inspirational piece of metal,” Jurgensmier explained, to which she might add or subtract pieces and parts.
“I rarely finish a piece when I start it ... A good piece will usually take a couple of times or work sessions to figure out.”
Somehow, she can tell when it’s done.
Focused adrenaline
Jurgensmier and her sister, Lisa have a corporation as farm owners who have share-crop agreements with tenants.
“I think I’m an artist who is fortunate to live where I grew up.”
She updated her “Sculptures by Sally” logo and website, which features a photo of her holding a bedazzled welding helmet and the tag line “Woman of Steel.”
Her goal is to demonstrate “a contemporary flair with a rooted base or foundation.” That base is the farm setting where she lives and works, and often uses parts from equipment that was used to work the land.
“Sometimes, I challenge myself. I might play with negative and positive space, with an emphasis on the negative space,” she said.
And her attention is right where she wants it to be.
“My attention is so focused on the sculptures. I don’t want to be a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. Part of the adrenaline that keeps me going and the designs unraveling and unraveling is that every piece I do I like better than the last one,” Jurgensmier said. “Sometimes that’s from a personal awareness. Again, it might be what I was working on internally at the time I was working on it.
“There’s more to it than just a hunk of metal.”