KEARNEY — Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker will be presented 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
Audience members will experience the artistry of world-class Russian dancers, playful puppets and the splendor of hand-crafted sets and costumes, according to a Merryman press release. Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is the holiday tradition that brings the Christmas spirit to life.
Tickets are $42.80 to $64.20 and may be purchased at www.pickmytickets.com.
