KEARNEY — Set in rural Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado, author Tosca Lee continues the story of her characters Wynter and Chase as they emerge from their bunker to a world ravaged by disease.
“A Single Light,” published in September by Howard Books, highlights a dystopian society of the future. The Fremont-based author wrote in her blog about the book, “I wish I could bring you back with me in time to September 2018. It's about 4 a.m., I'm writing ‘A Single Light’ on deadline, and feeling a little superstitious and even nervous because I'm having a ball. Giggling maniacally, even. Just a little.”
She continues by addressing her doubt about the novel.
“What you need to know is I am not one of those authors who finishes a manuscript and think it's great,” she wrote. “Every time I've written a book on deadline, I've worried I've just created a career-ending piece of crap.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Her doubts mounted as she worked on the sequel to an unpublished book, unsure if the first book in the series would be accepted by her readers. After looking over the positive reviews of “The Line Between,” she felt a wave of relief.
“I don't expect everyone to love my stories,” she wrote. “But when I've been writing scared — and book lovers enjoy my work, I can't tell you what an overwhelming feeling that is. I'm grateful every day to get to do this job. I love transporting readers and helping them escape this reality for an hour — or three — at a time.”
Lee will lead a discussion about her new book, “A Single Light,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Kearney Public Library. Admission to the event is free.
She also will host a writing workshop, which includes lunch, at noon Monday for aspiring writers and fans of her work. Admission to that event is $10.
Both events are presented by Kearney Public Library and are both intended for ages 18 and older.
Nebraska author Alex Kava calls Lee’s latest novel “everything you want in a thriller,”
Howard Books writes about the story: “With food and water in limited supply and their own survival in question, Chase and Wynter must venture further and further from the silo. Aided by an enigmatic mute named Otto, they come face-to-face with a society radically changed by global pandemic, where communities scrabble to survive under rogue leaders and cities are war zones. As hope fades by the hour and Wynter learns the terrible truth of the last six months, she is called upon once again to help save the nation she no longer recognizes — a place so dark she’s no longer sure it can even survive.”
In a previous Hub interview, Lee talked about how she works.
“My process goes something like this: I procrastinate until I see the deadline looming closer then I freak out and panic,” she said. “Then I start my research. The writing process is a little hard for me. I actually have obsessive-compulsive disorder. The writing process is such a messy process, especially when you’re in the thick of it.”
Even though she tackles large themes in her novels, Lee always reminds herself of her ultimate goal.
“I’m an entertainer,” she said. “I take that part of my job seriously because people turn to fiction for an escape, whether it’s from something difficult going on in their lives. A lot of people have told me that they read my books during tough divorces or while they were sick or in the hospital. There’s the escape from difficult things but there’s also just pure enjoyment and exhilaration of a story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.