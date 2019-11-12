LINCOLN — Minden will be the first stop on the Nebraska Brass 2019-20 holiday series.
Nebraska Brass Christmas will perform a wide selection of holiday favorites. Pieces on the program include the traditional, such as “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells,” “Silent Night” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”; popular favorites like Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmastime is Here” and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”; and a newer take on holiday themes with Gwyneth Walker’s “Sing We Noel!”
The Minden concert will be 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St. Tickets are $18. Visit www.mindenoperahouse.com for more information.
Additional performances will be Dec. 7 at First United Methodist Church in O’Neill, Dec. 8 at Valentine High School, Dec. 10 at Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha, Dec. 17 at Ashland United Methodist Church and Dec. 21 at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ in Lincoln.
Tickets are available at the door or by contacting the venue.
