KEARNEY — No rehearsal, just music.
After more than three months away from performing, members of Nebraska Brass once again will pick up their instruments and perform.
“This is a new series at the Lied Center,” said Dean Haist, founder of the group. “Since there aren’t any options for other performances at the moment, the Lied has been doing online concerts from the homes of musicians. Now that the Lied Center has been allowed to have access to the concert hall — with social distancing and other efforts to keep everyone safe — we’re going to be performing at the Carson Theater.”
The series features live music and entertainment online.
The Nebraska Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Patrons can enjoy the free concert by visiting the Facebook page for the Lied Center or the webpage of the venue at LiedCenter.org.
Haist will visit the venue a day early for a sound check and then members of Nebraska Brass will gather on Friday for an additional sound check before the performance. All of this makes Haist anxious.
“The last gig I played was with Nebraska Brass on March 8 in Aurora,” he noted. “I haven’t performed with any other musicians for three months which is unheard of in my career. We’re a bit anxious on our end because we have to social distance for this. We have to be at least 6 feet apart.”
That distance makes it difficult for players to hear each other.
“When you’re playing brass instruments loudly, it’s hard to hear other things at the same time,” Haist said. “Usually we get as close as we can, often in a semicircle pointing at each other so we can hear each other play. We’re anxious to see how it sounds with us spread out that much.”
As for performing, Haist feels ready.
“I’ve been practicing with my trumpet everyday, actually practicing more than I normally do,” he said. “Without anything to play for, I don’t know if I’ve been keeping up as if I had been performing the entire time. I hope everybody else in the group has been putting their horns in their faces.”
Nebraska Brass, based in Lincoln, regularly performs throughout the state. They frequently appear in Kearney and Minden.
The performance on Friday will feature music by Duke Ellington, John Philip Sousa, Claude Debussy and Leonard Bernstein.
“We like to do a variety of music,” Haist said. “We have a couple pieces from ‘West Side Story’ and the classic piece by Hoagy Carmichael, ‘Stardust,’ and even a tribute to the Beach Boys with ‘I Get Around’ and ‘Surfer Girl.’ It’s a concert of mostly American music with some Dixieland jazz and things that people will find familiar.”
The members of the group usually rehearse the music as the date for the concert approaches.
“We don’t have a rehearsal for this,” Haist said. “We’ll do a sound check and make sure everybody knows what we’re doing and then just hope that it goes well.”