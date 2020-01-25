KEARNEY — Nebraska Brass will perform “Invitation to the Dance: Music for Dancing” in a five-concert series.
Music will represent more than 500 years of dancing. Selections will range from the 16th century with Tylman Susato’s “Renaissance Dances,” to the 19th century with Johann Strauss’ “Tritsch-Tratsch Polka” and “Hungarian Dance No. 5” by Johannes Brahms, straight to the 20th century with the Carmichael ballad “Stardust” and “Do the Funky Heron” from Nebraska Brass’ favorite composer/arranger Robert Elkjer.
Other works from Holst, Debussy, Grainger, Khachaturian and Copland will complete a varied program.
Nebraska Brass will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at First Lutheran Church, 3315 Ave. G in Kearney. Tickets are available at the door. Kearney performances are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Admission is free for students.
A schedule is in the Calendar of Events link at www.artsincorporated.org/nb.