MINDEN — For many music lovers, a brass quintet sounds like Christmas.
Kevin Madden, tuba player for Nebraska Brass, knows one special reason why we so often associate brass instruments with the winter holidays.
“They are one of the few instruments that can be played in all kinds of weather,” he said in a phone interview from Lincoln where he lives and works. “They are one of the few instruments that can be played outside, even in the cold. Woodwinds can’t really do that.”
He also notes that organizers of church music often lean toward the unique sound of brass.
“They like brass instruments for those special days; that sort of fanfare sound and that bright color they offer,” Madden said. “I think we associate those things with brass. And of course the British-style brass bands and the sound of the Salvation Army brass bands, well, I can see why those connections would be there.”
Nebraska Brass, a brass quintet, will return to central Nebraska for “A Nebraska Brass Christmas” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Minden Opera House, 322 E. Fifth St. Tickets to the concert are $18.
Most music works well when voiced for a brass quintet.
“Having five voices that are pretty similar in color but go across the entire range, that is a good group to try and arrange for,” Madden said. “With a woodwind quintet you have very different colors so you can’t just pour something over it. We read a lot of organ music very well. Organ music is often written for four voices, across four different ranges, so it’s easy to split up some of the middle voices between the horn and the trombone.”
Music written for a vocal choir also works well for a brass quintet — two trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba.
“The hardest thing is just making sure that all the instruments can do what they need to do,” Madden said. “Brass is not necessarily as flexible as strings. String players can do all of that jumping around and all of those incredibly fast notes. Brass players can play a lot of notes, but tuba players, less so.”
Madden has played off and on with Nebraska Brass for five years. This is the first year he is performing with Nebraska Brass for the entire season. He also works as the group’s coordinator.
Madden joked with trumpet player and founder Dean Haist about the number of notes they each played.
“Dean had a big solo in our first series,” Madden said. “I told him that he had as many notes in that one solo as I’ll play in an entire season.”
Most of the time Madden lays down the musical foundation for the group with his strong bass notes.
“That’s one of the things I like about playing in a chamber ensemble or a brass quintet; the writing for a single tuba player in a brass quintet is a lot freer than it might be in an orchestra or a band,” he said. “That’s because the role in a chamber ensemble, like this, is for every instrument to be featured. Most of the time I’m in the background playing harmony but every once in a while I get nice feature (solo) and that’s a lot of fun.”
Spreading out the melody and the solos adds a sense of interest.
“It definitely gives colors to the music,” Madden said. “As a tuba player I often get the I-didn’t-know-you-could-do-that look, which is not quite the reaction you get when the second trumpet or the horn performs. But in a small group like this, we really have the opportunity for each individual instrument to shine and really get their own musical personality into the product.”
The key to a solid performance comes with a sense of connection between the players.
“Communication with each other on stage is so important,” Madden pointed out. “In rehearsals we will work out a lot of the details on being true to the music and the style we want to achieve. On stage is where the rubber meets the road, so to speak, where you need to be very clear and attentive to what everybody else is doing in that moment.”
