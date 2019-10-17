KEARNEY — Nebraska Pride Chorus of Sweet Adelines International will present “Sounds Come Alive in Music” Saturday in Kearney and Arapahoe.
The choir will perform twice Saturday at 2 p.m. Saturday at Arapahoe High School and at 7:30 p.m. at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney.
Certified director Evie Caldwell of McCook and Connie Witt of Kearney co-direct the chorus to bring the barbershop style a cappella harmony to the stage. The chorus also will bring different twists to the show with other sounds such as strings, dueling piano and kitchen band.
Nebraska Pride Chorus represents central Nebraska with members from McCook to Hastings and 11 towns in between. The chorus meets weekly in Lexington and performs throughout the year for different organizations and churches.
Guest performers this year is Boot and Cats, an a cappella women’s group from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The group started in 2011 with 16 members. They have participated in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella competition winning awards in “best arrangement and best choreography” in the region and advancing to semifinals.
Advance tickets may be purchased from any chorus member or by calling 308-440-6409. Tickets also are available at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney and at the doors at both venues.
