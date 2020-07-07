KEARNEY — The Archway will present musical performer Dan Holtz with a program called “Nebraska Through Song and Story” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in The Archway event room.
Holtz weaves traditional songs with stories from Nebraska’s most acclaimed authors to form a tapestry that tells the story of the state’s history from the 1850s through the turn of the century. Audience members will hear the sounds and stories of the first Nebraskans, the pioneers who passed through Nebraska and those who eventually settled here.
“Our flexible seating will enable us to observe social distancing in The Archway’s event room for this performance,” said Jill Epley, The Archway’s event coordinator. “So, seating will be limited. We encourage everyone to arrive early so that they can reserve their seats and we can adjust the seating arrangement as needed. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”
Following Holtz’s performance, The Archway will serve root beer floats. The performance is free. Donations for sodas are welcome.
Support for the Archway’s Soda Fountain Sundaes comes from Humanities Nebraska, First National Bank of Omaha, and Jim and Kathleen McKenzie.