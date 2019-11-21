KEARNEY — April White hopes to start a holiday tradition at the G.W. Frank Museum of History & Culture.
“I grew up in Omaha,” said the director of the museum located on the West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Every Christmas we would go to the Western Heritage Museum. It’s an old Union Pacific passenger station with tall ceilings. It’s very pretty. Every Christmas they would put up a huge Christmas tree in the lobby.”
White and the members of her family visited the place and established a Christmas tradition.
“We all looked forward to seeing the Durham Western Heritage Museum at some point and see the Christmas tree,” she said. “I’m hoping to make the Frank Museum a holiday destination for Kearney. We’re inviting the community to come down and see the Frank Museum decorated for the holidays.”
Patrons can view the decorations today through Jan. 4 at the G.W. Frank Museum of History & Culture, 2010 University Drive. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The staff will serve hot apple cider and hot chocolate on Saturdays.
Admission to the museum is free.
White hopes to attract first-time visitors as well as patrons who frequently visit the museum.
“It’s such a beautiful place,” she said of the mansion built in the late 1880s. “And with the holiday decorations it’s even more beautiful.”
The staff decorated in the style of the times.
“We know that the Franks did decorate for Christmas,” she said. “The tour guides will have some information available about the kinds of decorations they used at the time.”
The Christmas tree at the museum features clamps for wax candles.
“Obviously we’re not going to light them but it shows how, back in the Victorian era, they used candles and lit them,” White noted. “Mainly we just wanted to showcase a holiday atmosphere for the museum. Some of the actual decorations are handmade to imitate Victorian-era ornaments.”
