KEARNEY — During a break in a rehearsal, choreographer Bernard Monroe jumped on stage and said, “Let’s fix this before somebody gets hurt.”
With performers moving on the stage with speed and force, Monroe had a legitimate concern for their safety during Crane River Theater’s rehearsals for the musical “Newsies.” The production opened July 25 and continues at the Miriam Drake Theatre through Sunday.
Monroe looks at the role of choreographer as a critical element of the show.
“There’s the ideology in musical theater that once you can’t say it, you sing it,” he said in an interview after the rehearsal. “Once you can’t sing it, you dance it. And then you put all those elements together. The idea of dance is to move the musical piece to a level where the excitement builds and you come to a climax. It eventually ‘buttons’ and achieves the applause it needs.”
The story of “Newsies” revolves around the newsboys’ strike of 1899 in New York City. Composer Alan Menken wrote the music and Jack Feldman provided the lyrics. The musical is based on the film of the same title released in 1992.
As the show’s choreographer, Monroe researched the show extensively.
“It’s a very rare thing for me not to look at the original material,” he said. “I want to know where it came from, how did it grow, what is it? But I tend to look at things in terms of the through-line and the story and the emotion.”
Monroe, who resides in New York, usually avoids using steps created by other choreographers.
“I don’t do that unless it’s something iconic, say, like ‘West Side Story,’” he said. “Somewhere in ‘Cool’ they all have to run downstage and jump over their legs.”
Beyond signature movements, Monroe strives to inject his own interpretation into the production.
“If it’s something iconic, I will look at the step,” he said. “Otherwise, the internal material doesn’t really interest me because as a creative artist I want to bring my own sensibility and my own work to the show. I also know that you have to serve the piece based on the fact that you’re getting somebody else’s dance arrangements.”
Sometimes, Monroe looks to the music scores for inspiration.
“There’s a tap number in the second act,” he noted. “There’s this music that, obviously, was created by the original choreographer. It just screams, trenches! So that’s where we’re going to do trenches. Sometimes the music will elicit that response from me, that’s where the kick line comes, that’s where that step happens. The music will dictate it to me.”
Trenches is an element of dance, often done in profile, where the performers move their feet — as if running — but stay in one place.
Because dance has no written language, Monroe starts from scratch each time he works on a show.
“I literally go into the studio and put the music on and just start moving; and just see what comes out of me,” he said. “It becomes a little more structured once I start creating step. And then I’ll start creating a step on top of a step and see how I can build the number. But it really just starts with me randomly moving to the music and seeing what comes out.”
Monroe works extensively in regional theater. He started as a dancer and then moved into choreography and directing. His credits include work in Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Iowa. He lives in the New York City area for the creative energy of the theater scene. He arrived in Kearney for rehearsals with all of the choreography prepared and ready to teach to the cast.
“This is a huge dance show. It took me a good month and a half to prepare this show,” Monroe explained. “I had to come with everything prepared because I don’t have the luxury of ‘playing.’ You’ve got to get the thing on its feet. It took me awhile because there are a lot of different styles. There’s a vaudeville fan number, there’s a tap number and certainly the aerobatics — ballet-based, jazz-based — a lot of different elements in regards to how to create this work.”
Traveling from New York to central Nebraska is just part of his career.
“My heart is in musical theater,” Monroe said. “I was a dancer for many years. Musical theater was my lifeline in terms of living as a dancer. I just made the transition to choreographer and then director/choreographer.”