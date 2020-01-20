KEARNEY — Born and raised in Jerusalem, storyteller Noa Baum wanted to create a bridge of understanding.
“‘A Land Twice Promised’ is my personal story of a friendship with a Palestinian woman that I met in America,” Baum said. “It is our story and the stories of our mothers — all centered around Jerusalem. It is also the name of my memoir. I wrote a memoir about growing up in Jerusalem and the whole story behind this performance that people in Kearney will see this week.”
She calls the memoir “a deeper look behind the scenes,” giving more background about her childhood and how she came to meet her Palestinian friend.
The oral story came first, 16 years ago.
“As a storyteller, people come and talk to me or send me a note after a performance, telling me how much they enjoyed it,” Baum said. “I never imagined I would still be performing this show after 16 years. The fact that I’m still getting requests and bookings is a testimony to the fact that people still find it relevant.”
The storyteller cites the curiosity of audience members who wish to know more about the Middle East as a solid reason for continuing to tell the story of “A Land Twice Promised.”
“I think the message of my performance, of my book and my Ted Talk is the power of ‘story’ to connect across distances,” Baum said.
Kearney Area Storytelling Festival will offer Baum a platform for her stories Tuesday through Saturday at various venues in central Nebraska. Baum will perform “A Land Twice Promised,” a program designed for adult audiences, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney Public Library. Admission to all the storytelling performances is free.
Teller Adam Booth will co-headline the festival.
Baum understands the power of her stories, recognizing that chasms and divides continue to exist.
“In many ways I think my show is more relevant than ever,” she said. “It shows the power of ‘story’ to open up the hearts, to find compassion in the story of the ‘other,’ even when the ‘other’ is your enemy or the ‘other’ is very different from you.”
Baum moved from Israel to the United States in 1990.
In her artist statement, she writes: “While living in Davis, Calif., I became friends with a Palestinian woman. I’d had Palestinian colleagues before, but never a friend from the West Bank. Until we met, she had never known an Israeli who wasn’t a soldier or a settler. We both grew up in Jerusalem, in very different worlds. ‘A Land Twice Promised’ stems from our dialogue. The process of having a direct and often intense dialogue has been exciting, inspiring and by no means easy for either of us. Building trust took many years.”
In explaining her relationship through storytelling, Baum understood that taking time to listen to each other allows everyone to discover their commonalities. Their differences began to pale in comparison.
Now based in Maryland, Baum began her career in storytelling in 1982. She studied theater at the Tel Aviv University in Israel and then worked in repertory theater. She also received an advanced degree in educational theater from New York University.
“Storytelling is the intersection of my work as a performance artist, educator and diversity specialist,” Baum continued in her artist statement. “For me, story is both performance art and tool for change.”
In addition to her stories for adults, Baum also works extensively with children. She will tell stories for families at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library. Baum and storyteller Adam Booth also will perform at schools throughout central Nebraska, reaching more than 4,000 people during the annual festival.
“The written stories that you read in the newspapers that are called stories, they are not the kind of story you experience when you come to a storytelling performance,” Baum said. “Whether it’s the Israeli/Palestinian issue or any of the other stories, the power in a storytelling event is that it is live, that it’s an interactive act of engaging the imagination. It brings the listener into their own heart, bringing the listener into their own imagination.”
Making those connections reminds listeners that the story belongs to everyone.
“All the sudden, my story is not just out there, it’s something you can resonate with,” she noted. “It can mean something to you and you can connect with your own personal experience, even though you’re not Jewish or you’re not Israeli or you’re not Palestinian or you’re not Muslim. The human story, when told in a live performance, has a very different power and effect than any other format.”