KEARNEY — Brandon Quarles and the members of ~Nois enjoy finding new ways to play their saxophones.
The Chicago-based quartet specializes in New Music, a term that encompasses a lot of musical territory.
“It’s tricky,” Quarles said about defining the term. “I have a love/hate relationship with the word, ‘New Music,’ because in certain ways it’s super vague. It doesn’t really tell anybody what it means. But at the same time, it kind of works because I do see it as aesthetically boundless.”
When ~Nois performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the UNK New Music Festival, audience members will hear traditional major chords along with passages that use micro tuning — a technique of playing pitches between the standard notes on a scale.
“You’ll hear us buzzing on a saxophone with no mouthpiece like it’s a trumpet,” Quarles said. “And then we’ll play beautiful, sustained tones. I think New Music is music that is searching for something.”
The UNK New Music Festival features four concerts:
- 7:30 p.m. Friday — Concert 1
- 1 p.m. Saturday — Concert 2
- 4 p.m. Saturday — Concert 3
- 7:30 p.m. Saturday — Concert 4
~Nois will perform only in the last concert of the festival. Admission to all the concerts is free.
Festival organizer and UNK associate professor of music Anthony Donofrio said the festival features a wide range of music.
“There’s something for everyone this year,” he said. “It’s all contemporary music. I think the oldest piece was written in 2013. There’s a good mix of electronic music, traditional instruments and electronics along with vocal music and some very simple pieces — and some complex pieces.”
Members of ~Nois helped evaluate more than 40 submissions for the festival.
“We went through them all, looking over the scores and listening to the recordings the composers sent along,” Quarles said. “We picked out two pieces we really enjoyed.”
~Nois will perform the two pieces, along with music the group normally performs in concert.
“We’re excited to play music that is new to us,” he said. “We think they are pretty cool. They’re very different.”
One of the pieces of music uses contemporary techniques including multi-phonics, a way to play more than one note on a saxophone, teeth-on-the-reed effects and ways of playing that mimic digital effects. Another piece uses traditional methods of performing but uses micro-tonal tuning, playing pitches between the traditional notes.
Quarles accomplished that feat by experimenting with his saxophone.
“The cool part about the saxophone is that it has a bunch of keys on it,” he said. “They are supposed to be played one way to make the regular 12 notes of the scale. If you mix and match the fingers a little bit, if you do unorthodox or nontraditional fingering, you can produce very accurate micro tones. It was like being in sixth grade band again. I had to sit down and invent a fingering chart. I had to teach myself new ways to play.”
That idea, of learning new aspects of the music, highlights one of the goals of ~Nois, Quarles noted.
“We continue to push the saxophone in new ways and learn new things about it,” he said. “We want to see what’s in there.”
The group’s website says: “~Nois is a Chicago-based saxophone quartet that defies categorization by working between the boundary of contemporary classical music and experimental improvisation.” The group has premiered more than 30 pieces including works by 2019 Gaudeamus Prize winner Kelley Sheehan and 2018 Guggenheim Fellow Tonia Ko. The quartet has performed with the Bang On A Can All-Stars, Claire Chase, Eighth Blackbird, and indie rock band My Brightest Diamond.
Working together for four years has given the group members a chance to learn from each other as well.
“This is our fourth season playing together,” Quarles said. “Sometimes all it takes is a head nod in the moment of a piece, particularly when we’re improvising. It’s almost second nature when we communicate with no words. The great part is that we’re really all close friends, too, as well as being work colleagues. We have a really special bond as humans. We are four brothers in sound. Our personalities are all very different, but I think that’s our strength.”