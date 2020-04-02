KEARNEY — Rebecca Hermann creates her artwork in ways similar to a composer — layering individual building blocks of visual information into a cohesive piece of work.
She starts the process by creating small drawings that she then paints. Next, Hermann usually scans the small drawings and then works with them on her computer.
“I have a couple thousand of those paintings that started as drawings,” she said in an interview from her home and studio in Omaha. “I cut them out and pin them to a wall in formations. I also have them scanned into my computer so I can play with them there, too.”
Hermann considers the individual pieces as building blocks for her artwork.
The Museum of Nebraska Art will feature three of Hermann’s prints in its auction fundraiser, Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland. Held every two years, the event helps fund and support daily operation of the museum. Because of the COVID 19 shutdowns, the social aspects of the event have been canceled. The online auction starts at 8 a.m. Friday and continues through April 17 at qtego.net/qlink/mona/register. Examples of the artwork featured in the auction can be seen at mona.unk.edu.
“I’m always drawing and drawing,” Hermann said of her work. “I feel that I need to be observing all of the time. However it comes out, I may make a stamp out of it. It’s really a celebration of the mundane or the banal; these little building blocks, which are atoms or constituents, are always the same.”
On her website, Hermann draws inspiration from mathematical physicist, mathematician and philosopher of science Roger Penrose. She quotes a passage from his 1989 book, “The Emperor’s New Mind,” in which Penrose addresses the difference between building blocks and a building: “If the entire material content of a person were to be exchanged with corresponding particles in the bricks of his house then, in a strong sense, nothing would have happened whatsoever. What distinguishes the person from his house is the pattern of how his constituents are arranged, not the individuality of the constituents themselves.”
Hermann identifies her small drawings as “constituents” in her larger works.
As an instructor of animation and computer graphics at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Hermann strives to create movement in her work — both figuratively and literally.
“Since day one, when you’re in art school, you are always told to make your art move as much as possible,” she said. “You end up moving things around to make it look like its moving through composition. Animation is the ultimate way to actually make it move.”
She used her drawings on mobiles and then also worked in video.
In an artist’s statement, Hermann writes: “I think of my paintings as snapshots of glimpsed clarity. They are the result of using an obsessive layering process to weave some of my visual memory fragments into physical form. I have always thought of time as more of a build up or accumulation rather than something that passes.”
The nature of her work allows for no white space. Hermann fills her pieces with color and shapes from border to border. That technique allows her to create a rich subtext of images and meanings. She told the story of a friend who owns one of her paintings. Her friend noted that each day she finds something new in the work.
“Yes, that’s great,” Hermann said. “In the beginning, when I started painting, it was always my intention to try to convey something on the surface with tons of things happening underneath. I want those things suggested because they’re not all there for you to get right away.”
Her process reflects that same thinking.
“I don’t want to know what is going to happen,” Hermann said. “A long time ago I purposely figured out a system. I don’t want to come up with an idea and then execute it. I want to have a place where I’m immersed all the time — and I don’t have a clue how it’s going to end up until its done.”