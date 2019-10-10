KEARNEY — Painter David Gracie sums up his work with a simple observation.
“I’m also a teacher,” he said from Lincoln where he lives. “I joke around with my students when I say that we use these sticks with hair on them, pushing around dirt mixed with oil. It’s a funny thing we do, but at the same time, we’re still drawn to it. There’s something about the simplicity, the directness of it that I think people still care about.”
The speed of our modern culture, in Gracie’s view, amplifies the value that we place on something as old fashioned as applying paint to a surface.
“It’s a way of slowing down, both by looking at a painting and the process of making a painting,” he noted.
A solo exhibit of work by Gracie opens on Saturday at the Museum of Nebraska Art and continues through Jan. 12. “A Light That Casts No Shadow,” is part of the Nebraska Now series. The series highlights mid-career Nebraska artists with solo shows at the museum.
Gracie’s show also contains a piece of video art.
“That’s kind of new to me,” he said of working in video. “It’s close to painting in that it’s an object with no narrative. The rest are paintings of mostly objects and fields — fields in the sense of flat spacial things.”
As an artist, Gracie doesn’t care for the term “realist,” although he admits that his finished work resembles photographs.
“I work months on each piece,” he said. “These are paintings that have a certain amount of density to them.”
Gracie’s sees his artwork as going beyond what a photograph can do.
“When you see my paintings in person, I hope you see that they are much different than photographs,” he said. “There is evidence of time. A photograph is instantaneous and a painting is built up over months. There’s a sense of architecture to them — and I’m not taking anything away from photographs — that photography doesn’t have.”
The painter also notes that other art forms can share a sense of realism.
“I don’t think that photography should be the only thing that has access to representation,” Gracie said. “There have been paintings like that throughout history. Is it a fool’s task to spend so much time on one thing when I could be more efficient? Maybe, but I don’t think efficiency is the point when you’re making art.”
As for the subtext of his work, the painter leaves that to his viewers.
“I make a point of allowing viewers to make the images their own,” he said of his gallery talks. “I’m not telling a story that explains anything to them or decodes something for them. I don’t want to do that and that’s not my purpose. I’m hoping that when they come and look at the paintings, they’ll have an agreement at what they are looking at, in a sense, and that they will be able to find something in there that they can relate to — and, hopefully, take with them.”
Gracie grew up in Baltimore, Md.. He studied art in Connecticut and Illinois and has been teaching at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln for the past 15 years.
The artist can point to one pivotal experience that influenced his decision to be an art creator.
His father studied art before enrolling in military service.
“When he came back, he ended up doing different things, but he always encouraged me,” Gracie said. “That didn’t mean that art was exactly what I wanted to do.”
The pivotal experience happened in 1992.
“It was 25 years ago on Oct. 1,” Gracie said. “I was in high school as a sophomore and I didn’t tell my mom but I went with a couple friends to see the Grateful Dead at the Boston Gardens. It was the beginning of the fall tour and an incredible show.”
Gracie drove back with his friends on the same night.
“I got dropped off at my friend’s place and when I walked in the door, I see his mom and his mom is crying. She said that Pat had died. I was friends with these two brothers and Pat was the older brother. It was one of those moments in your life when you can see yourself in the third person. I walked home and at that moment I decided to focus on something I could feel good about. In a lot of ways, it was being a teenager and wanting to do something in Pat’s memory. He died of a heroin overdose. At that time Baltimore was overrun with a heroin epidemic. It was a terrible situation.”
Gracie looked to art as a way to express himself and as a way of giving meaning to his life.
“Ever since then I’ve been pretty much focused on art,” he said. “All the way through college I knew what I wanted to do. I’ve been painting everyday since.”
