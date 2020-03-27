LINCOLN — Ornithologist Paul A. Johnsgard has written a new book about Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary along the Central Platte River southwest of Gibbon.
Publication of “Audubon’s Lillian Annette Rowe Sanctuary: A Refuge, a River, and a Migration” was announced Thursday by Infusionmedia of Lincoln.
“This book will allow us to reach people well beyond Nebraska and our regular visitors to give them the opportunity to understand the wonder and importance of Rowe Sanctuary,” Director Bill Taddicken said in a press release. “This outreach is especially important now as we deal with the novel coronavirus crisis.”
The press release says Johnsgard’s book is a comprehensive look at Rowe Sanctuary, which is at the nexus of migration routes for approximately 600,000 sandhill cranes each spring. It will give sanctuary visitors and those who haven’t yet been there a new way to understand Rowe Sanctuary’s biological, environmental and conservation significance.
Book features include:
- Species lists for the area’s birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, butterflies, flowering forbs and grasses.
- The ecology and biology of local mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians.
- Descriptions of 20 suggested public bird-viewing areas in southern Buffalo and Kearney counties.
- Illustrations by the author, maps and citations.
Johnsgard, who is foundation professor of biological sciences emeritus at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, has authored approximately 100 mostly nonfiction books, plus more than 200 technical papers and popular articles.
He illustrated many of those publications with nearly 1,000 of his drawings and photographs. His artwork and bird sculptures are in the permanent collections of three Nebraska museums.
“Audubon’s Lillian Annette Rowe Sanctuary: A Refuge, a River, and a Migration” will be available at Rowe’s Iain Nicolson Audubon Center, which currently is closed because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Books also may be ordered from the online gift shop at store.rowesanctuary.org or by sending an email to rowesanctuary@audubon.org.