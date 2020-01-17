MINDEN — After a career in photography, Rick Houchin decided to apply the same visual qualities he knew and understood into something different — painting.
“There are tons of similarities in any art form,” he said in an interview from his home in Hastings. “The rules of composition and color and contrast, perspective and things like that; it all plays into any medium you use. But painting has a lot of different techniques that allow you to do things in layers and textures that you don’t get in photography. And it’s fun.”
Houchin started painting about three years ago.
“I just love doing it,” he said. “All my life I have admired people who could paint. I finally decided, well, I’m going to try it. I’ve fallen in love with it.”
In 2015 Houchin collaborated with his friend David Lovekin on an exhibit of photography displayed at the Minden Opera House Gallery in Minden. “The Presence of Absence” looked at small towns in central Nebraska through the lenses of the two visual artists. With a new show also at the same gallery, the pair recently turned their talents to painting.
“Rick Houchin & David Lovekin: Paintings” continues on display through Feb. 29 at the Minden Opera House Gallery.
Houchin and Lovekin will talk about their work during an artist reception 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House. Admission to the event and the gallery is free.
“We’ve teamed up in the past for a variety of different gallery exhibits with our photography,” Houchin said. “This is the first time we’ve shown paintings together. I’m new to painting and David has been teaching me. We both have very different styles, but similar to our photography, our styles are compatible. It should be an interesting show.”
Lovekin taught philosophy at Hastings College. He began seriously creating photographs in 1968. In his role as a painter, Lovekin took inspiration from the Japanese Sumi-e tradition, a method of east Asian brush painting that uses black ink. The technique strives to capture the spirit of the subject instead of creating a realistic image.
Houchin, who is new to painting, addresses the value of time when it comes to creating his artwork.
“The time you take to create a painting helps you develop an idea as you go, rather than having a preconceived idea or a mostly finished product in front of you after you take a picture,” he said. “With painting you may have a concept and you may build onto that concept. which might morph into something else.”
Houchin considers his approach as organic, originating from “inside.”
“What we both like to do is get started on something and play with it and see where it leads and go from there,” Houchin said.
Photography generally requires considerable thought and attention before creating the exposure. The process of painting allows the artists to explore images and meanings while developing the visual aspects of the artwork.
“You’re creating the whole thing from basically nothing instead of doing some sort of treatment on what you see in front of you,” Houchin said. “It’s a lot more original. And a much more ‘human’ process than photography. There are very little mechanics involved. You’re using paints, ink, watercolors instead of a cold, hard camera.”
The artist found himself gaining an awareness of the way paint or the ink feels as he applies it to the surface.
“The real difference is the way it feels,” Houchin said. “The way a certain type of paint goes into the canvas, the way it feels in the brush to your hand and to your senses, it’s totally different from watercolor to acrylic to scraped painting to spatter painting. There are all these different expressions involved while you’re doing it and it never gets old.”