KEARNEY — Dane Scott changed his future career plans after attending a Phish concert.
“The first time I saw Phish, I was 17 years old,” Scott said in an interview from Denver. “I had other plans for my career but I saw these guys play and I was completely blown away. I had never seen four guys who were individually so good at their instruments, playing together and being something bigger than themselves.”
Scott, 38, wanted to honor the music of Phish. He gathered like-minded musicians from the Denver area and formed Phresh, a Phish tribute band.
“We’re fans of the band,” he said. “We try to provide an experience that’s pleasurable and appealing to Phish fans. We’re not trying to be Phish because I don’t think anybody can really be that. We’re just trying to give a good, live experience.”
Scott will bring his band, Phresh, to Kearney for a 9 p.m. show Jan. 3 at The Other Side, performing the music of Phish.
While the music of Phish might suggest a casual, jam-band mentality, Scott believes that the group that formed in Vermont in 1983 created highly creative and complex songs.
“I think some of the Phish compositions are difficult,” Scott said. “Trey Anastasio always thought he was going to be a composer. Their early stuff, especially from ‘Junta’ and all that, are like deep compositions with intricate parts. Everybody is doing something different.”
Compared to other jam bands like The Grateful Dead and Wide Spread Panic, Scott feels that Phish brings something special to the music.
“Those bands are like, two chords and go for it,” he said. “Whereas with Phish, they’re digging into real and intense compositions. The parts that are written out, they generally play them spot-on. They feature different parts of the songs where they improvise.”
Scott learned how challenging the music of Phish can be when he started digging into the songs himself.
“It’s really hard to do it right,” he said. “We’re not trying to be like them, we do it our own way, playing the tunes of Phish. We put our own spin on the music.”
Scott handles the vocals and the lead guitar in Phresh. He also fronts other bands in the Denver area. In 2005 Scott appeared on “American Idol.”
“I did it because my mom asked me to and I made it through a bunch of rounds,” he said. “And then they said, ‘Hey, you’re not what we’re looking for’ and I said, ‘I completely agree with you.’”
Another band he formed, Tubby, appeared on “Star Tomorrow” on NBC.
“We made it all the way through, thousands and thousands of bands, and we made it to the top five,” Scott said. “We lost to some attractive woman who played piano, somebody nobody has ever heard of to this day.”
Scott feels discouraged when something as personal and artistic as music gets judged in a game show setting.
“I had a buddy in a band who played before some judges,” Scott said. “One of the judges gave my buddy a terrible comment about his guitar licks. It really hurt him. They’re judging you on that when it’s something that shouldn’t be judged, just enjoyed.”
To round out his musical career, Scott also performs in 40 oz to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute Band, as well as performing original music.
“You’ve got to have a few irons in the fire,” he said. “For me, it keeps me more sane. I’ve been doing the 40 oz thing for 13 years. I built that from the ground up. Here I am still doing it, but I really enjoy it.”
40 oz to Freedom performs at The Other Side on Jan. 4.
“I love touring,” Scott said. “People ask me all the time when I’m going to stop. Are you kidding me? My life is pretty awesome. Why would I stop?”
