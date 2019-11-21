KEARNEY — When Philip Daniel makes music at the keyboard, of course he uses his fingers to play the keys. But in the execution of the music, his hands — often raised above the keyboard — become an expression of the space between the notes.
“It’s visually expressive of how I feel,” he said of his unusual technique of raising his hands as he plays. “There are a lot of elements in it. Technically I do consciously think that it helps me play and express the sounds I’m trying to find. So it helps me play better.”
He also believes that his style of performing adds a visual quality for the audience.
“I feel that it adds to the experience because people in the audience are there watching, not just listening,” Daniel said. “It can bring the audience into the moment or it can physically help me crescendo into that moment. There’s a lot that goes into it. It is definitely something I’ve grown to do.”
Daniel will bring his music to the Kearney stage during a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The performance will benefit Elevate, a nonprofit retail outlet featuring goods from Nepal, Morocco, India and Bangladesh, located at 2008 Ave. A. Founded in 2015 and owned by Brandon and Jessica Hotz, Elevate assists people in impoverished Third World countries.
Tickets for the concert are $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the event.
Daniel grew up in southern California and moved to central Nebraska as a teenager. He lived in Grand Island and attended Hastings College where he refined this musical skills and studied composition. Daniel continued his postgraduate studies at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He now writes, performs, teaches and operates a recording studio in Lincoln where he lives.
“I started composing about five or six years ago,” Daniel said. “I write music that’s kind of modern-classical, like Philip Glass, but very film score-ish, piano and strings.”
The first half of the performance on Friday will consist of original music by Daniel. For the second half, vocalist Rutheah Rodehorst will join him on stage to perform pop music, show tunes and Christmas songs.
In terms of his compositions, Daniel focuses on creating a sense of space between the actual notes of his music. The expression he creates with his hands reminds him to bring the qualities of space and time to the forefront of his work.
“That’s such a key point; between the notes and the spaces within music,” he said. “It visually helps me give the music the space and time it deserves — and to be musical. Otherwise I might be tempted to rush things and not really play my songs as musically as I can, if I was just sitting still.”
Daniel has released four collections of music. His classical training gave him the skills to play demanding works like Beethoven and Schubert.
“Studying classical piano equipped me with a strong technique, allowing me to play at a high level,” he said. “It taught me an overall understanding of music, being immersed in classical piano. Now I can pursue what I like.”
During his studies, Daniel found inspiration from composers like Olafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm, Philip Glass and Max Richter — impressed by their ability to express powerful emotions through simplistic, minimalistic sounds.
For his recordings, Daniel considers more than just the melodies of a song. One piece features a prepared piano.
“I put felt over the strings so when the hammers hit them, the felt mutes the sound,” he said. “I also have two very sensitive microphones. I ‘close-mic’ it so the microphones are about 2 inches away from the strings. That captures all the mechanics of the sound. I like that because it adds a sense of rhythm and percussiveness to the actual tone.”
Those techniques often dictate how Daniel composes a piece of music.
“I choose notes that lend themselves to a more intimate quality; not so extroverted,” he said. “I end up composing more at night when I use that technique. I express a different quality in my music compared to sitting at a grand piano. I love the quality of it. After being in the classical world, I learned that music isn’t just about the notes and the rhythms, it’s also about the actual quality and production of the sound.”
These recording techniques of placing a microphone near the source of a sound, to obtain a specific result, gives Daniel an additional set of tools for expression.
“Diving into the recording world is a whole other ball game,” he said. “It’s the science of engineering producing the sounds you want and tying them into the notes you choose. It opens up another world.”
