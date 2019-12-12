KEARNEY — Lauren Bonk plays more than 19 characters in “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” and wants to think that she has a deep, emotional motivation for each of them.
“But that’s not true,” she said with a laugh.
To differentiate between the characters, Bonk uses accents, physical location and vocal pitch to separate the roles.
“I try to keep track of them in my head,” she explained. “Certain characters need to have a thicker accent than others. I also need to have a variety of deep voices. For some of the more straight characters I use a middle tone so there isn’t a risk of comedy.”
Bonk plays Scrooge’s nephew, Fred, with a middle voice — neither exaggerated nor easily identifiable.
“I try to keep his voice, along with the voices of the other earnest characters, away from humor,” she said.
“A Christmas Carol … More or Less” follows Sarah and Charles Cunningham, a married couple who own a regional theater. Their production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” gets derailed when the cast can’t reach the theater because of a snowstorm. With an eager audience waiting for a show, the couple decides to present the play themselves. With her husband Charles as Scrooge, played by Dave Rozema, Sarah, played by Bonk, taking the rest of the parts.
“A Christmas Carol … More of Less” continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kearney Community Theatre. Tickets are $18.
As an additional emotional twist, Charles plans to separate from Sarah following the production.
For Bonk, just learning the lines of the many characters presented a challenge.
“It had been awhile since I’d been in a show,” said the Kearney resident. “But the idea of being up there on stage — and being up there a lot — was attractive. When I auditioned, it was like, yeah, I’ll get it. Lines aren’t due for another three or four weeks. And then, when the lines were due, it was like, what have I done?”
She describes the effect as both daunting and exciting.
The premise of the play sets up many scenes for a comedic approach. Under that veneer of humor, Bonk wanted to ground her character in the challenges of moment — not disappointing the audience and coming to grips with her failing marriage.
“What I really wanted to work on was keeping in mind that all of these crazy characters are inside this one woman who is doing her best to put on a show for a lot of people who have supported her over the years,” Bonk said. “Once I got past the lines, one of the more challenging things was to keep Sarah in mind as a real character going through a lot of hard things — but mostly just putting on a good show.”
Bonk never wanted the humor to diminish those points.
“It’s easy to clown around and lose the fact that she’s really trying hard,” Bonk continues. “She’s not trying to make a stupid show, she’s trying really hard to entertain the people in the audience.”
Rozema and Bonk have the majority of the lines in the show. Trystan Bennett also appears as Jack Chiara.
“The shows I’ve been involved in during the last four years at KCT have all been massive with casts of 30-some people,” Bonk said. “This time we just have three people in the cast. Trystan is new and great and Dave is such a pro. It was wonderful to just go and get the work done and be happy with it and go home and trust that your partner is working as hard as you. Dave has such a natural instinct for the stage. It’s been really wonderful working with him.”
Bonk describes “A Christmas Carol … More or Less” as “short and fast.” She looks for places in the script where she can let through the feelings of her character and how she is evolving and changing.
“I try to keep in mind throughout that I need to have moments of affection towards him when he’s helping me,” she said. “I also need to remember that I’m very upset because he’s leaving me. That was also a challenge — to remember that my character was going through a highly emotional journey in this very short period of time.”
