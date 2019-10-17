KEARNEY — The art of film tells stories in a way that invites audiences to look at a subject with an open mind.
“I think everyone can relate to film,” said Abbi Swatforth, executive director of OutNebraska. “When you come to see a film, you’re coming into that space with an open mind to see what the filmmakers, what the documentarians are bringing to you. You are there because you’re interested in the story. That makes film especially useful as a space to share stories.”
Central Nebraska audiences can see three full-length feature films as part of the Prairie Pride Film Festival with showings from 1-7:30 p.m. Saturday at The World Theatre. Admission is $7 per showing or $17 for all three showings. The films at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. will include several shorts.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The lineup includes:
- 1 p.m. – “5B,” PG-13, 2018, 94 minutes, directed by Paul Haggis, Dan Krauss, documentary — The film documents the staff and patients of San Francisco General Hospital’s AIDS ward during the early years of the epidemic.
- 4 p.m. – “Scream Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street,” NR, 2019, 81 minutes, directed by Roman Chimienti, Tyler Jensen, documentary — The erotic subtext of the “Nightmare” franchise gets a fresh view in this film.
- 7:30 p.m. – “Tucked,” NR, 2019, 80 minutes, written and directed by Jamie Patterson, drama — This raw and tender drama follows an aging 80-year-old drag queen who forms an unlikely friendship with a younger queen. Both struggle with their own issues of gender identity and mortality.
“We want people to come to the festival with an open mind and a willingness to learn more about their neighbors,” Swatforth said. “The documentary about the nurses and the AIDS patients, ‘5B,’ is especially timely because we are looking at, still in our lifetimes, that the AIDS crisis will come to an end. So this is a way to look back at the history and to see where our communities began in regard to how we treated people living with HIV and AIDS — and how far we’ve come.”
A talk back session, with a member of the Nebraska AIDS project, will follow the screening.
A member of OutNebraska, Waylon Werner-Bassen, will attend the festival to answer questions.
“All of the topics covered in the festival deal with the LGBQT community, but everyone is welcome to come and see the films,” Swatforth said. “This is a great way to get to know about the lives of LGBQT people, specifically the documentary we’re showing called ‘Scream Queen.’ It’s of interest to anyone who enjoys horror movies, although it is not a horror movie itself. It covers the gay subtext of ‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’”
Funding for the film began with a Kickstarter project.
“We’re only the second organization showing that film in Nebraska,” Swatforth said.
OutNebraska sponsors the Prairie Pride Film Festival each year in Lincoln. This is the first showing in central Nebraska.
“We thought to ourselves, wouldn’t it be great if we offered this opportunity to another community?” she said. “We started looking around and decided to try it in Kearney. We don’t know how it will go, but we’re hopeful that we get a good response and that there’s a good audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.