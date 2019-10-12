KEARNEY — Free, free, free — admission, educational sessions and transportation.
Seniors will discover a lot of free stuff when they visit the Kearney Hub’s annual Prime Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday.
And there’s also free entertainment as Melinda Ferree performs on the main stage as Patsy Cline. Ferree will perform two sets at 9:45 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m., singing favorite Cline hits including “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces.”
Fifty exhibitors are bringing many products and services of interest to people age 55 and older, related to health, travel, insurance, assisted living and other categories.
Folks who need a ride may contact RYDE Transit at 308-865-5677 for free transportation to and from the Prime Festival, including the towns of Kearney, Minden, Franklin, Elwood, Ravenna and Lexington.
As usual, the show takes place at the Exhibition Hall at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N in Kearney.
Educational sessions
Doctors and medical experts will present seminars on a variety of important health and wellness topics:
10:30 a.m. — Keeping Your Heart Healthy, by Dr. Anub John of the Nebraska Heart Institute
11 a.m. — Fire Safety by Terry Eirich sponsored by Good Samaritan Society
11:30 — Hypertension: What You Need to Know, by Dr. Bhavish Aubeelauck, CHI Health Good Samaritan Clinic
Noon — Chair Yoga Workout for Everyone, by Carol Lomicky of the Kearney Family YMCA
12:30 p.m. — Health Problems Eye Exams Can Detect, by Dr. Jerry Vaughan of Kearney Eye Institute
1 p.m. — BE FAST: Call 911 for Stroke, by Dr. Andrew Prososki and Rebecca Hubbard of Kearney Regional Medical Center
50 exhibitors with free info
1) Bring your prescription list to the Kearney Regional Medical Center booth and have it checked for interaction problems.
2) Learn about assisted living facilities.
3) Visit with businesses about Medicare and Medicaid programs.
4) Hear about volunteer opportunities and much more.
5) Pick up lots of free booth giveaways and prizes.
Concessions available
Cunningham’s Journal will be selling a soup and sandwich combo for lunch, pie for dessert. Also, rolls and coffee will be sold in the morning.
Door prizes
Get a free bingo card and visit booths to get registered. Prizes include two full YMCA memberships worth $400 each, theater tickets, lottery tickets and gift cards.
The Kearney Hub’s annual Prime Senior Festival is sponsored by CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Eye Institute, Kearney Family YMCA, Good Samaritan Society of Kearney and Kearney Regional Medical Center.
