KEARNEY — Troy Eaton enjoys making music and he enjoys organizing benefit concerts. When it comes to helping underprivileged children with their Christmas wishes, Eaton’s favorite part comes the day after the show.
“I used to do these shows a long time ago when I lived in McCook,” he said. “I would do the shows, take the money and go buy the toys. My favorite part is going to buy the toys on the next day after the show. It’s a great time.”
Eaton decided to use his connections to the music scene in Kearney to raise money — and collect toys — for needy children in the area. He invites music lovers to join him and seven additional groups for the Christmas Toy Drive/Ugly Sweater Show on Friday at The Other Side. Doors open at 7 p.m. The music starts at 8 p.m.
“We’re trying to make this a yearly thing,” Eaton said. “I wanted to get as many artists as possible. Next year we’re going to trim it down a little, but since this is the first one, I figured having more bands is the best way to get people to know about the show.”
Admission to the event is $5 or a toy with a value of at least $5.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“Whatever we make from 7 p.m. until last call at 12:50 a.m., everything made at the door that night will go to toys,” he said. “All the money, 100 percent of it, is going to buy more toys.”
The lineup of bands includes:
- Mad Dog & The 20/20’s
- Salvador Kubrick
- El Jefe
- Skye Lucas
- Aaron Piaz
- Liz Sikes
- Nebraskaholics
- Mitchi Slique
Eaton understands what it means to be a child at Christmas and being part of a family without much money.
“I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money,” he said. “I remember a lot of Christmases where I got very little. I would show up at school after the holiday break and everyone would have the newest, coolest, latest stuff — and then I had stuff from two or three years ago.”
As an adult, Eaton hopes to help children avoid those feelings.
“My family tried,” he said. “I just remember that feeling as a kid. And I love Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I just decided if I could do anything with my music, the least I can do is make sure some kids have a great Christmas morning. No kid deserves to go toyless on Christmas.”
Eaton, 28, who performs as Salvador Kubrick, describes himself as “a Nebraska hip-hop artist that blends animé and pop culture together with his own unique take on the art of rap.” He started his career about seven years ago by playing shows with bands like Kearney’s Bombs Blast.
“The best way to explain my work is a cross between Akira Toriyama and Nas,” he said, referring to the Japanese creator of Dragon Ball and the American rapper. “There is a sub genre called nerd core, which is very popular, but I don’t consider myself as nerd core. I’m a little bit more lyrical and comical, performing music designed not to take itself too seriously.”
During his live shows, Eaton tries to create a different aesthetic for each song using video projection.
“If you’re more of a visual person and you need to see it to understand it and get the references, then yeah, the stage show would be great,” he said. “But if you’re a well-versed nerd and if you can just hear it, then yeah, you know what I’m talking about. It just depends on the person.”
Eaton appreciates the current Kearney music scene.
“The scene started at Gillies and it has just flourished into this beautiful music scene,” he said. “When I started there were only about three groups; me, Bombs Blast and Crazy Horses. Flash forward to now, there are so many people performing. There’s such a huge music scene. If you go to Omaha or Lincoln, you don’t see multi-genre shows. You see either rap or a rock show. You don’t see them coming together.”
He calls Kearney a “hybrid,” a place with few egos and lots of talent.
“In my definition, Kearney is the perfect music scene, the best I’ve ever seen,” Eaton said. “I actually moved away, missed the scene, and moved back for that reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.