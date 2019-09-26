GIBBON — For anyone who ever wondered at the difference between a reptile and an amphibian, a program at Rowe Sanctuary will clear up any confusion regarding the creates that share our habitat.
Rowe Sanctuary will present a reptile-focused event, “Radical Reptiles,” 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the sanctuary, 44450 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon. Participants can search for snakes, lizards and other reptiles while learning how to differentiate them from amphibians.
This family-friendly event features a variety of activities, including a camouflage game, sorting card game and an art activity. Participants also will have an opportunity to hike the area around the Platte River and search for snakes, lizards and other reptiles.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Nebraska Wildlife Encounter Zoo-seum in Kearney will bring live reptiles for participants to see up close. Some of the reptiles that will be shown are salamanders, red eared sliders, ornate box turtle and a bull snake.
Rebekah Yates, education manager, said the program “is a great opportunity for people to learn more about our scaly friends and hopefully appreciate them more.”
Admission to the event is free.
Comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing is recommended.
For more information about Radical Reptiles visit rowe.audubon.org or call 308-468-5282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.