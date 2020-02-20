KEARNEY — Rascal Martinez considers his “home” as anyplace with a stage.
“I was born and raised in Sutherland,” he said. “I still stay pretty close even though I travel a lot. A couple years ago I was in Denver for a while but I was never home. I was always on the road. It didn’t really make any sense to live there. I now have a temporary place in Nashville when I’m in there to work.”
When a reporter asked his location on the day of the interview, Martinez simply said: “Walmart.” It could be a Walmart in Nebraska, Tennessee or even Chicago. The musician gets around.
Martinez will return to his home state for a performance for “Hop into Leap Day,” a sock hop at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at The Archway. Admission to the event, presented by The Archway and the Peterson Senior Activity Center, is $5.
“It’s going to be a party, for sure,” Martinez said. “I do a lot of different types of shows. I’ll play a lot of music from the ’50s and the ’60s. It’ll be a good time for everybody.”
Jill Epley, event coordinator at The Archway, describes Martinez as a showman.
“He interacts with the crowd a lot,” she said. “If you haven’t been to see him perform I would encourage everyone to come out. Dancing is encouraged, but not required. We just want everyone to come out and have a good time.”
Martinez likes to be spontaneous when he’s on stage. He might do the show by himself, accompanied on guitar, or he might perform with his brother, Marcello Sanchez.
“A lot of the time my brother will play with me but right now it looks like I’ll be playing solo,” Martinez said. “I have a little kick drum that I use and, of course, my guitar. I don’t know. My brother might be available. We just might surprise everybody.”
Martinez considers himself an entertainer and a singer/songwriter.
“I love it when people let loose and just have a good time,” he said. “I end up joking a lot. I’m really there to have a good time with everybody. And most of the time the audience is there to have a good time, too. It makes my job a lot easier when they have a good time with me.”
Martinez doesn’t think of himself as a comedian — but he can’t help but make a few jokes.
“It’s just banter,” he said of his onstage chatter. “It’s just fun. I don’t plan anything, it just comes out. And if it works, it works. If it doesn’t, I try something else. I’m just there to sing to the audience. I’m just going off the cuff. That’s my natural spot, on stage, where I like to be because I love to entertain people.”
Martinez will release a new CD, “Hard Love,” also on Feb. 28. He will celebrate the new release at a party at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island.
In addition to playing his own music and events like a sock hop, Martinez also performs at assisted living facilities.
“A lot of time, during the week, I’ll play at retirement communities,” he said. “It’s more of a way to give back. I love doing it. A lot of people often forget about the older generation, especially younger people. I play at a lot of memory care units, too. They might not remember a lot of things, but they remember songs and the words to the songs. It just shows how powerful music can be. But I just love playing for everybody.”