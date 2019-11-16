RAVENNA — When the outside air turns cool and crisp, Ravenna’s City Auditorium warms up with colorful lights, party music and playful children.
Ravenna Lions Club members organize the twice-a-month roller skating and blading nights during fall and winter.
At the first skating night in October, approximately 30 children and teenagers cheerfully chased each other while rolling in circles on the wood floor. A few adults joined in and held their young children’s hands.
Kids laughed as they ducked and arched their backs to clear a raised limbo bar. As they fell or touched their hands on the floor, event organizer Duane Muhlbach called them out of the game.
The love of roller skating has been passed down from generation to generation in Ravenna.
Muhlbach, a Lions Club member, said area residents probably have skated at the old auditorium since the 1940s.
The Lions Club has sponsored roller-skating events since the 1950s. Muhlbach said some roller skates tucked away in a side room at the auditorium probably have been there since that time and still are used.
Roller skates can be repaired and placed on different shoes, he added, including some that also may be nearly 80 years old. Other skates have been replaced through the decades.
“What happens is the ball bearings in there, this nut will get loose and they fall out. (We) put new ball bearings in and oil them,” Muhlbach said.
He and two other volunteers, Roger and Jeanne Wilke of Ravenna, were repairing children’s roller skates in October. Some may have been worn by Roger, who said he frequented skate nights at the auditorium as a young boy in the 1950s.
Muhlbach said he wouldn’t do it today. “They try to get me on wheels but I say, ‘No. I’ll break something. I’ll be in a wheelchair. I won’t be able to come.’ They tell me, ‘You can get the wheelchair through the door,’” he said, while laughing.
Lester Dean and Diane Duncan, who sponsored the early October skate night, had skated while dating in the 1960s. Diane said she took her children, Denton and Danielle, to skate nights in the 1980s. During that time, the children were featured in the Hub as “little tykes on wheels.”
In October, Denton skated next to his daughter Brixleigh, 5, while his son Lucas, 8, freely skated around the room.
Another Duncan granddaughter, Mackenzie Stubbs, 18, carried on the family tradition while holding hands and skating with her boyfriend, Devin Fisher.
Muhlbach said admission on non-sponsored skate nights is $2 per person. The Lions Club also sells pop for $1.
“We’ve been sponsoring it so kids can come in and skate for free because (some) of the people in this town, their kids can’t even afford a dollar to come here,” Diane Duncan said. “It’s just fun to be able to do it for the kids.”
Funds raised from the skate nights are invested back into the community, Mulbach said.
He said local businesses are sponsoring the rest of the 2019-20 Ravenna skate nights, including Ravenna Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 7 when there will be a visit by Santa Claus.
“This place is just about packed with kids roller skating,” Muhlbach said of the December skate night. “It’s just wall-to-wall kids, and it’s a lot of kids who haven’t skated before, too.”
