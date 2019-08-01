LOOMIS — Rehmsworld Concert Series celebrates 15 years of presenting house concerts with a lineup of acoustic music at The Balcony.
In an email, Tim Rehms writes about the series: “We are excited to embark on what will be our 15th year of bringing live acoustic music to Central Nebraska! We have a banner fall lineup in store with emerging artists and series favorites.”
One of the season’s highlights includes a performance by the Virginia-based bluegrass quintet, The Steel Wheels, on Oct. 25. The band released its seventh album, “Over the Trees,” in July. Front man Trent Wagler said of the recording, “This is a bit of an experimental record at times, with new sounds and influences. We know where we come from. We are a string band from Virginia, but we are evolving with this album, and we are embracing the future.”
The Rehmsworld Concert Series lineup includes:
- Aug. 18 — Kira Small
- Sept. 13 — Sarah Sample/Edie Carey
- Sept. 26 — Mark Erelli
- Oct. 25 — The Steel Wheels
- Nov. 22 — Kyshona
Rehms added: “It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since we started this crazy journey and we couldn’t have done it without all of you who have faithfully attended and supported our concert series. We hope you take the same pride that we do, knowing that Rehmsworld continues to be a coveted stop along “the Nebraska Folk Highway.” We hope it has been as much fun for you as it has been for us.”