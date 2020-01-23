MINDEN — Eric White appreciates the music of the ‘80s.
“There was a reason these songs were hits,” he said. “We try to re-create the songs as true to the recordings as possible. People will sing along to the music. Quite honestly, the audience will know if you miss a word because they grew up with the songs and they’re used to hearing them on the radio.”
Playing the music of the ‘80s requires a diverse band capable of covering different styles.
“We do take liberties with a lot of the songs, as far as trying to come up with creative arrangements,” White said. “We’d do a mash-up or a medley; for example some of the hip hop songs might have five verses. It’s not real practicable to play all that if you want to mix it up. But for the most part, we try to stick to the original recordings with the abilities that we have, production-wise.”
Central Nebraska audiences can return to the music of the ‘80s when RetroActive performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets are $18.
If a song uses five keyboards, RetroActive tries to make two keyboards sound fuller — and do the job.
“The music is all very different,” White said. “I grew up listening to the hair bands. They basically have two guitars, bass drums and a singer. But when you bring in a lot of the pop music, there’s a lot of synthesizers, sequencers, keyboards and stuff like that. With a lot of four piece bands — guitar, bass, drums and a singer — it all sounds great and then you’ll hear strings, horns or piano coming from somewhere. Typically they’re playing with backing tracks.”
RetroActive creates the music of the ‘80s with six live musicians, on stage, and no backing tracks.
Based in Kansas City, the band features two vocalists, guitar, keyboards, percussion and White on bass. The group started playing the music of the 80s a decade ago. The musicians dress the part and encourage their audience to do the same.
Madonna, Michael Jackson, Poison, Bon Jovi, Prince, Salt-N-Pepa, Journey, Guns N’ Roses — RetroActive covers all the bases of 80s music.
“The people making this music had true talent,” White noted. “These musicians of the 70s and 80s, they didn’t need Auto-Tune to make it sound great. It wasn’t just one person and a laptop making music. It was real musicians playing the songs. The hair bands, love ‘em or hate ‘em, these guys played their instruments — with the exception of Milli Vanilli.”
The German R&B duo won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1990, but returned the award after the public learned that the duo never actually sang on their hit records.
White, 48, witnessed the 80s as a teenager.
“It was a simpler time,” he said. “The world might have been as complicated as ever, but when you’re 16 or 17, it didn’t impact me much. We didn’t have social media throwing it in your face. We had MTV. That’s what the kids watched.”
For White and the other members of RetroActive, finding singers who can pull off a song by Madonna or Michael Jackson is important.
“Music is music,” he said. “They had a bass player who played a bass line. I can re-create that bass line. But for the singers, that’s really where the challenge lies. Fortunately we have a male and a female singer who can make it work. They have to re-create a ton of different songs, physically. And I think that’s more of a challenge.”
Audiences usually respond positively to the music.
“When we play this music, you can see it,” he said of the response. “When we play ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey, it’s like the national anthem of the 80s, and the response of the audience — young, old, everything in between — people lock arms, gather around and just sing along at the top of their lungs. And they know all the words. That’s the type of response that is the reason why I’ve been in this band for 10 years.”