KEARNEY — With simple songs, simple staging and grand ideas, “Giants in the Sky” offers a delightful evening of musical theater presented by The Academy of Children’s Theatre.
The story follows a group of giants who live, of course, in the clouds. They keep the sky beautiful, polish the stars and paint the sunsets — until one curious giant journeys back to Earth to experience life on the surface. With music and lyrics by Denver Casado, along with book and additional lyrics by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, the musical explores the things that make childhood so meaningful, even in a world of electronic gadgets.
The real joy of “Giants in the Sky” lies in the cast. The Academy of Children’s Theatre features a wide range of performers in this show — presented by children for children. In one scene, the giants peer down on the imaginary Earthlings. Toy barns and houses help give the impression of a world beneath the clouds. The simple effect of looking down at the stage helps us believe that tiny humans are scurrying under the feet of the giants.
The Academy of Children’s Theatre presents “Giants in the Sky: A New Children’s Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kearney Community Theatre at 83 Plaza Blvd. Tickets are $8.
In another scene, phone-obsessed children barely look up when HeeShee, played by Kaylee Anderson, tries to get their attention while on Earth. She resorts to tossing the internet router “outside,” a place these children know little about. HeeShee’s action forces them to walk into the sunlight to find the piece of equipment so they can reconnect to the internet and return to their phones.
After rolling in the grass and learning that the out-of-doors isn’t as foreign as he thought, one child remarks, “There are only so many cat videos a giant can watch.”
The simple, yet compelling songs provide a backdrop of teachable moments in “Giants in the Sky.” One song, “While You Can,” addresses the fleeting nature of life and friendships, especially the friendship between HeeShee and Bert, encouraging the characters and the audience to make the most of those little, very important things.
“Moments come;
Then moments pass.
In a blink they’re gone too fast.
So, when you find someone to share, the happy moments with;
You’ve got to make that friendship last.”
The musical’s authors write about that song: “While we had so much fun playing in this imaginary world, we wanted the central relationship of the show to be real. Something that kids could connect with. That’s why the show focuses on the friendship between Heeshee and Bert, and how great friends are something you shouldn’t take for granted. The song ‘While You Can’ is a wonderful reminder for all of us to show appreciation to the special people in our lives.”
“Giants in the Sky” tells a gentle, simple story in a way that connects with both children and adults. Some of the roles require more skill than others, but the entire cast reflects the fun of a theatrical show for many of these first time performers. The musical confirms what happens when children find a place on stage and find a voice in a story.
