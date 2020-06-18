KEARNEY — Roman Buerer enjoys getting up on stage and telling a story through his actions and his speeches.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic closed all live theater venues in Kearney, Roman missed the chance to perform in “Law & Order: Nursery Rhyme Unit,” presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre. The show was scheduled to run for three performances, March 13-15.
To make up for that lost opportunity, Roman took part in “The Show Must Go Online,” a 34-minute musical featuring individual performances by select members of the Academy of Children’s Theatre, part of Kearney Community Theatre.
“There are a bunch of kids in a drama club and their principal is thinking about permanently shutting down the club,” Roman said. “The kids are trying to keep open the club by putting on a show.”
“The Show Must Go Online,” written by Jessica Penzias and David Hudson, with music by Denver Casado, opened online June 1 and still can be seen at vimeo.com/424623168.
Judy Rozema, director of Kearney Community Theatre, said in a previous interview, “They decide to do this online show called ‘Brushes with Greatness.’ One of the main songs is ‘Defying Cavities,’ a takeoff of the song, ‘Defying Gravity,’ from ‘Wicked.’ The characters are Tommy Tooth and Bob Flossy. They fight plaque and gingivitis. The kids have been really creative in what they have done with their parts.”
Roman, 9, a former student at Meadowlark Elementary, worked hard to record his performance, which then was sent to Rozema, who edited the videos together.
“Getting the lighting right and doing a good performance, that was about the hardest part,” he said. “I like acting and showing people my artistic skills.”
Roman also performed in “Giants in the Sky,” presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre, and “Big Fish” presented by Kearney Community Theatre. During the first week of June, he moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he will be attending Inspiration View Elementary School, a school dedicated to educating children through the arts.
Roman’s mother, Stephanie Buerer, noted how Roman’s involvement with theater has helped him.
“Before theater, Roman wasn’t into extracurricular activities,” she said. “We tried sports for a few years and it never clicked for him, but when he went on stage for his very first audition, I knew we found the perfect outlet for him. He ended up landing the role of Young Will in ‘Big Fish.’ Roman says it has given him confidence in stage and off stage and has motivated him to try dance and choir as well.”
His future aspirations include working in professional theater — “and being president someday.”
Rozema considers the production of “The Show Must Go Online” as a way to keep theater alive in central Nebraska, even if audiences can’t gather to watch the show.
“It’s different,” she said. “The final song is really worth seeing. If people are going to watch, I’d love for them to see that final song because that’s where the really cool part is.”
Roman’s mother values her son’s experiences with theater in Kearney.
“Roman says he loves entertaining people and getting to know other people who are also into theater,” she said. “He loves the theater community, but more specifically the KCT community, and he hopes we can find that kind of community on Colorado Springs.”
As a director of children’s theater, Rozema understands that the urge to create continues, even in challenging times.
“The kids that are doing this show love theater so much, and love the idea of acting, that they are willing to be the single one singing or reciting lines on camera for everybody to see,” she said.