GIBBON — Although the ground looks cold and lifeless, Beka Yates, education manager at Rowe Sanctuary, knows better.
Turning over logs and leaves can reveal the survival strategies of insects surviving the frigid weather.
Rowe Sanctuary presents “Snug as a Bug,” part of the Rowe Adventure Series, 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon. Admission to the program, designed for families, is free.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about insects and their importance, even in winter,” Yates said. “It takes away the fear of bugs while making it fun to learn.”
The event will begin with a hike around the center to search for animals and other critters spending the winter nearby. Participants then will collect leaf litter to take back to the center for insect inspection.
“Snug as a Bug” also will provide an opportunity for participants to dig through rotten logs to find insects or signs of insects spending the winter in the wood.
Yates suggests that participants wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes for the hike portion of the event.
“This will get people thinking about nature in the winter because a lot of people don’t think of exploring outside when it’s cold,” Yates said in a previous interview.
“But insects can’t really go very far, especially roly polies and ants and things. They have to find ways to stay alive, even when it’s cold. This really gets people thinking about what those animals do during the cold.”