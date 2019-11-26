KEARNEY — Patrons can visit the studios of various artists in Kearney during the Holiday Studio Tour presented by Kearney Artist Guild.
Members of the guild will open their studios and offer holiday art items including gifts and decor for sale on Dec. 6-7. The event helps patrons better understand the process of the artists. For members like potter Javier Fox, the tour also helps him better understand the kinds of work patrons enjoy. Fox will show his work in the home studio of Martha Pettigrew at 201 W. 21st St.
The tour features 13 artists at 10 studios.
Admission to the studios on the tour is free.
Metal sculptor Beth Jasnoch talked about her process of creating art in an artists statement: “Metal sculpture is labor intensive and process oriented — you gotta love your process! As the creativity flows through my mind and body and comes out my hands — the results are limited only by my imagination and what I can physically manipulate.”
Patrons can find her work, along with the work of painter Cindy Schneider, at Jasnoch’s studio at 5311 E. Saddlehorse Drive.
On the opposite end of Kearney, at his studio at 2411 Cottonmill Ave., painter David Wiebe will show and sell his watercolors inspired from his worldwide travels as well as from scenes from rural Kearney.
