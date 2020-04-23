KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center is postponing and rescheduling several performances.
- Stunt Dog Experience has been postponed until 6:30 p.m. Aug 18.
- Classic Nashville Live is postponed to Oct 23.
- The Bar J Wranglers Concert rescheduled to May 8 has been postponed to Oct 2. Any current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
- The Lettermen are rescheduled for June 17 with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Current tickets will be honored.
Merryman season ticket members unable to attend may receive a credit toward the 2020-21 season. Contact the box office at mpacboxoffice@kearneycats.com or by calling 308-698-8297. The Merryman box office temporarily is closed to the public.
Tickets for rescheduled performances are on sale at merrymancenter.org.