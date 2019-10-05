Bodies of fantasy creatures litter the stage in this scene from University of Nebraska at Kearney’s production of “She Kills Monsters,” directed by Mary Joyce Storm. The play tells the story of a completely ordinary woman, Agnes, grappling with the death of her teenage sister. Agnes submerges herself in the game of Dungeons and Dragons to better understand her sister’s life. The play opens Wednesday and continues through Oct. 13 at the Miriam Drake Theatre on the UNK campus.