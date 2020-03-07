ELM CREEK — As a singer/songwriter, Jim Salestrom keeps his connections open.
He listens to the world around him and notices when other people work to make life better for all.
“There are people who walk the earth who are like angels,” he said. “They try to do the right thing, all the time, and they don’t even care about the troubles they might be going through.”
Salestrom, a former Kearney resident, left central Nebraska decades ago for a career in music, performing with stars like John Denver and Dolly Parton. He referred to former Elm Creek teacher Jim Gunderson as one of those “angels.”
Gunderson reached out to Salestrom to return from the Denver area for a benefit concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Creek High School. Proceeds from the concert will help fund 1,000 free carnival passes for the children of Elm Creek during Buffalo Stampede Days scheduled this summer in Elm Creek.
Tickets for Salestrom concert are $10 general admission or $5 for students.
“Jim Gunderson is a saint,” Salestrom said. “He’s trying to do the right thing for his community and he’s been doing it for a long time. Every community has one or two, but a small town like Elm Creek, it really needs the support of the community to come out and support him.”
Salestrom began his recording career with the release of “The Great Timber Rush” in 1977 with his band, Timberline. He has more than 30 albums to his credit, including “Jim & James Salestrom” recorded live at The World Theatre in Kearney and released in 2019.
“If you capture an emotion in a song that you’re feeling,” he said, “it’s the greatest feeling in the world. I did it this morning. My wife and I are writing one for Memorial Day in St. Louis for the patriots who have given their lives to our country and our freedoms. And we got it. We nailed a demo and it felt really good.”
Completing a recording session feels wonderful to Salestrom, but he looks for more from his music.
“If we play that for someone and it touches someone else’s life, then it becomes the gift that keeps on giving,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s hundreds of people or millions of people, if I touch one other life with one of the emotions that I’ve captured and it resonates with them, then I’ve really accomplished something. That’s the gift.”
Salestrom released another album, “Library,” last year. The collection includes the song “Library.”
“I wrote that song for the Kearney Public Library 30 years ago for the hundredth anniversary,” he said. “I rewrote it and gave it more of a Latin beat. Jimmy Fadden from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played on it and Pete Coors played spoons on it. It’s the theme for this new album. I can’t sell them like I used to because people just aren’t buying music like this anymore.”
As an alternative, Salestrom has donated copies of his new album to state libraries. That helps the musician to make more connections throughout the nation.
“I take a lot of joy in this new album,” he said. “When I give away 2,500, I’m going to be able to print up another 2,500 and start working on giving them to the next couple of states. And if I can get them into every state, well, it’s like advertising. You never know what is going to stick against the wall when you throw something.”
As for the concert in Elm Creek, Salestrom admits that there is some overhead to traveling and performing.
“It’s always a three-day deal,” he said. “You can’t just come in for one day. It ends up being a pricey deal.”
Gunderson explained that he felt a talent like Salestrom would attract a large crowd willing to pay $10 a ticket and perhaps leave a donation at the door as well. The singer will accept payment for his work but he expects to leave some funds behind for Gunderson’s good work along with some albums that can be sold for donations.