KEARNEY — Adam Booth begins storytelling with one concept — a conversation.
“Storytelling is perhaps the art form that most, if not all, other art forms grew out of,” he said. “When I’m telling a story in front of a group of people, its essentially a conversation between two entities. I tell a story to a group of people; most would call that an audience, but it’s a bit more than that.”
The people listening to the story participate by bringing a certain energy to the room along with the experiences they bring to the event.
“What they bring into the space helps shape the way the story is told,” Booth said. “In that way, what is happening is not acting and it’s not usually a performance, per se. That’s why I like to think of it as a conversation. As I tell a story and I see people reacting a certain way or see them drifting into a different reality, I can shape the story to meet the needs they brought to the space.”
Booth uses a element of improvisation. He also tells certain parts of a story to certain people.
“It will become clear that certain people are reacting to different parts of the story differently,” he said. “A person sitting over here needs more of the story told to them or they need language that reaches a certain part of who they are and what background they bring to the space. And someone over there is not reacting quite the same way to the particular story so they don’t need the same level of care in what is told in the story — or the same level of emotional content. Maybe they need to laugh more. And so different parts of the story will be directed to them differently.”
Booth, a co-headliner with storyteller Noa Baum, will tell stories at various locations in central Nebraska through Saturday as part of the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. The pair of national tellers will perform at area schools and libraries in Kearney, Grand Island, Lexington and Axtell.
Audiences can hear Booth’s stories for families at 7 p.m. today at Lexington Public Library and again at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Kearney Public Library.
Both Booth and Baum will perform at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Booth, a resident of West Virginia, blends traditional mountain folklore and contemporary tales with music to create a cinematic style, both humorous and touching. He began his storytelling career by winning four times at the West Virginia Liars’ Contest. He also teaches at Shepherd University.
“I’m a storyteller and, for me, that always includes stand-up storytelling or platform storytelling,” he said. “That is, I will be in front of a group of people, sharing a story.”
Before learning about professional storytelling, Booth thought he wanted to make a living as a musician.
“I went to college and graduate school to study musical composition,” he said. “Along the way I discovered that there were people telling stories professionally and competitively. I started creating stories in a similar vein to how I had been writing music. My compositional training transferred from one art form to the other.”
As he progressed with his storytelling, Booth sought out teachers who could help him prepare for a career as a professional storyteller. This training helped him understand the need and desire to share stories.
“I think the human being need stories to live,” he said. “It’s part of our existence. Some of that is survival. We know, in a very primitive sense, ‘Don’t eat that berry,’ ‘Do eat this root.’ And storytelling can be entertaining. We need entertainment to be healthy, living beings. Storytelling forms the roots of our belief systems, beliefs that are usually passed in the form of ‘story.’”
Booth also believes that storytelling can help us understand the difference between right and wrong.
“It helps pass the mores of a community from one generation to the next — and beyond that,” he said. “Storytelling is a manifestation of the creative capabilities of the human imagination. Why do we tell stories? We tell stories because its in our being and it’s part of the creative beings that we are. And it’s us trying to figure out who we are and why we are that way.”