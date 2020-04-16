KEARNEY — The show must go on.
In these times of closures and shutdowns, musicians and entertainers still want to sing and perform. The solution: Online performances and opportunities. Here is a short list of online events with ties to central Nebraska:
Noa Baum – Storyteller
Baum, a resident of Maryland, performed during the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival in January. She specializes in what she calls performance storytelling, a style that borrows from traditional storytelling as well as traditional theater, mixing narration and characterization.
- “Story Adventures for The Family with Noa Baum” — a live-streamed performance for all ages at 9 a.m. Sunday and again at 9 a.m. April 26. Baum will tell a story followed by some interactive activities. Free admission. To register for the event visit eventbrite.com and search for “Noa Baum.”
- “Come As You Are: Storytelling Live, Online,” — featuring Baum as well as tellers Alton Chung, Dustin Fisher, Bonnie Gardner, Megan Hicks, Desarray-Tamar Joachim, Len Kruger, and Cyndi Wish at 8 p.m. April 25. This show is intended for “mature-ish” adults. Suggested donation is $15 with a $5 minimum. To register for the event visit BetterSaidThanDone.com.
- “The Grapevine,” — presented by the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, will feature storytelling with Baum and Kevin Kling, a storyteller from Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. May 13. Kling was scheduled to perform at the Buffalo Commons Storytelling Festival in McCook in June but that event has been canceled. The show is designed for teens and adults. Suggested donation is $15 per screen. To register for the event visit FSGW.org and follow the links.
- Baum also offers a free 30-minute storytelling coaching session for anyone interested in learning more about the art of storytelling. For more information, email Baum at storytelling@NoaBaum.com.
The Steel Wheels – Americana musical group
Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, the band frequently tours central Nebraska playing its blue grass-infused music for house concerts. The Steel Wheels plans to release its seventh album, “Above the Trees,” in July. Trent Wagler writes on the group’s website: “Although the touring show must go dormant, we can find all kinds of joy in weird and isolating times.” Here are several ideas for connecting:
- A Musical Greeting from The Steel Wheels — The Steel Wheels will record a personalized greeting and song for you or your loved ones. It can be your favorite Steel Wheels song or a cover. We can’t guarantee ALL requests, but we’re up to most challenges! Audio: $250/Video: $350
- Songwriting Co-creation with Trent — Wagler will spend a little time on the phone or over email with you to chat about what inspired you to want to join us for a song. Do you have a parent or a child far away that you want to reach out to? Is there a funny story that your family tells that you’d love to turn into a song? Trent and The Steel Wheels will compose a song based on this conversation and record it just for you. Audio: $400/Video: $450
- Bring Us Your Idea — Some ideas don’t fit in the box during these times. Whether it be a Zoom birthday party with “live” music or a concept not listed above, we can try and accommodate your ideas. Pricing starts at $500.
For more information email the band at manger@TheSteelWheels.com.
The Empty Opera House
The Minden Opera House features online performances and art on Facebook at various times. To learn more about upcoming events, visit MindenOperaHouse.com.
Tim Cavanagh — comedian
Catch comedy by Cavanagh, a regular on the Bob & Tom Show, during an online performance at 7 p.m. today at Facebook.com/Minden Opera House. Free admission.
Jeff Quinn — magician
Based in Omaha, the entertainer will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Facebook.com/Minden Opera House. Free admission.